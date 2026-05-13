The 2027 general election has continued to make headlines as political alignment and realignment ahead of the next cycle of polls

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the national chairman of the PRP, while speaking on the election, explained why the PDP rejected the move by Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso to defect to the party

Baba-Ahmed, a former presidential aide, made the revelation in an interview, a revelation that has got Nigerians talking

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the national chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has said that the former presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, were not accepted into the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Baba-Ahmed reportedly made the revelation while speaking on a Hausa political programme, adding that the discussion between the two political giants and the PRP broke down after the party rejected their conditions to join the party.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the national chairman of the PRP, explains why Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso did not join the party Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the former presidential aide explained that Obi and Kwankwaso had earlier approached the PRP for a potential collaboration, and the discussion progressed to the point where a committee was proposed to continue talks on "certain demands they made".

The PRP chairman explained that one of the major issues that stalked the discussion between the party and Obi and Kwankwaso was their request to be the presidential candidates of the party without any internal opposition.

His statement reads in part:

“Before they joined, they told us that they were the presidential candidates, meaning they should be given the ticket. We told them no, this is PRP; we do not practice that kind of politics.”

Nigerians react as PRP rejects Obi, Kwankwaso

However, the claim of the PRP national chairman has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Chuks Umezuruike said PRP is using Obi's name to gain relevance:

"Peter Obi everywhere, everybody looking for relevant must talk about Peter Obi, this, Peter that. Peter is loved. Nigerians choose him!"

Nigerians react as Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the national chairman of the PRP, explains the reason behind Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's defection Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Kabir Abdullahi criticised the former presidential aide:

"But you first asked them to come to your party for a ticket; now that they refused, you can say whatever you want to say."

Comr Ofunne Benjamin alleged that the PRP was the first to call on Obi and Kwankwaso to join the party:

"You called them to join you. When they refused or sought other options because you could be bought over, you came out and said you rejected them. As How Na."

Muhammad Ramat Shuwa

"As for me, I will vote for Peter Obi. You can call me Biafran if you want—that’s your opinion. But I support Peter Obi because politics is not meant to be inherited. Others should also have the opportunity to lead. When you voted for a northern candidate, what special thing did he do for you? Nothing. Now, a Yoruba man came in, and things have become even worse. We should remove tribalism from politics, unite ourselves, and choose the person who is truly competent."

You can read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

Kwankwaso explains alliance with Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NDC chieftain and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, said he agreed to work with Peter Obi after an assessment by northern political leaders.

Kwankwaso, the former governor of Kano state, also dismissed allegations of a power struggle between him and Peter Obi.

The NDC chieftain recalled that even during the 2023 general elections, his daughter had advised him to work with Obi.

Source: Legit.ng