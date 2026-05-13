EFCC arrests Energy Commission Director-General Mustapha Abdullahi over money laundering allegations

Investigations involve alleged financial transactions totaling N500bn linked to Abdullahi's tenure

Abdullahi appointed under President Bola Tinubu's administration just months before his arrest

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Mustapha Abdullahi, over allegations of money laundering.

Security sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed that Abdullahi was picked up in Abuja and is currently being held in EFCC custody as investigations continue.

Top Tinubu's DG Arrested as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

The development has sparked widespread attention, given his position as a senior government appointee under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Punch reported.

EFCC: Allegations linked to multi-billion naira funds

An insider at the commission, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly, said the case involves alleged financial transactions running into hundreds of billions of naira.

“We have arrested the Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, for money laundering offences. He was arrested and is currently in our custody. The money is to the tune of N500bn,” the official said.

EFCC says investigation still ongoing

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, could not be reached for official confirmation at the time of filing this report.

Authorities have not yet released full details of the alleged transactions, but sources say the investigation is ongoing and may expand as forensic financial reviews continue.

Appointment under Tinubu administration

Abdullahi was appointed Director-General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria in October 2023 by President Bola Tinubu.

More details later...

EFCC declares ex-minister wanted

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, wanted over alleged financial crimes.

The anti-graft agency announced in a public notice released on Friday, accusing the former minister of alleged criminal conspiracy, abuse of office and diversion of public funds.

Source: Legit.ng