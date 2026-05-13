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NDC Releases Election Timetable Amid Obi, Kwankwaso's Alliance
Politics

NDC Releases Election Timetable Amid Obi, Kwankwaso's Alliance

by  Bada Yusuf reviewed by  James Ojo
3 min read
  • The NDC has released the details of its expression of interest and nomination forms across all elective positions ahead of its primaries
  • This includes the amount expected to be paid by Peter Obi, who has been adjudged to be eyeing the party's presidential ticket for his 2027 aspirations
  • The development came days after Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso dumped the ADC for the NDC

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The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the release of its timetable for primary elections and the sale of forms for its primaries, which include the president, governors, National and State Houses of Assembly, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The announcement comes amid its soaring profile after two former presidential candidates in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the party.

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are in the spotlight as the NDC announces sale of its nomination forms and the expression-of-interest form for its presidential and other elective positions.
All eyes on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso as the NDC begins sale of forms for elective positions ahead of 2023 elections. Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM
Source: Twitter

Obi and Kwankwaso contested for president in the 2023 elections on the platform of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively, but they dumped their parties amid alignment and realignment to actualise their aspirations in the 2027 elections.

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Soon after they defected to the ADC, the politicians resigned from their new party, as it appeared the ADC's presidential ticket might likely be won by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. They later joined the NDC.

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In the NDC, Obi is projected to be the party's presidential candidate while Kwankwaso would be his running mate. However, the reality is set to be unveiled with the announcement of the NDC's schedule for primary and sales of expression of interest and nomination forms.

The released timetable indicated the amounts candidates aspiring for various positions through the party would have to pay to achieve their aspirations. Below is the table for the nomination fees:

NDC presidential, other forms and amount

S/N

Position

Expression of Interest Form

Nomination Forms

1

State House of Assembly

₦1 million

₦1.5 million

2

House of Representatives

₦2 million

₦4 million

3

Senate

₦3 million

₦5 million

4

Governorship

₦10 million

₦20 million

5

Presidency

₦20 million

₦40 million

The NDC has announced a cut expression of interest and nomination forms for women and persons with disabilities ahead of its primaries.
NDC announces a cut nomination and expression of interest forms for women and PWD Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ
Source: Twitter

NDC primary election timetable

S/N

Activity

Date

1

Sale of Expression of Interest Forms

Wed, May 13 – Mon, May 18, 2026

2

Screening and Interview of Aspirants

Tues, May 19 – Thurs, May 21, 2026

3

Sale of Nomination Forms (Immediately after Screening)

Thurs, May 21 – Sat, May 23, 2026

4

Submission of Completed Nomination Forms

On or before Mon, May 26, 2026

5

Appeals from Screening Process

Mon, May 25 – Tues, May 26, 2026

6

Primary Elections for Various Elective Offices

Wed, May 27 – Thurs, May 28, 2026

7

Presidential Primary Election

Fri, May 29, 2026

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Other details about NDC primaries

The NDC also announced a 50 per cent and 25 per cent cuts for female aspirants and persons living with disability (PWDs) across all positions in the party.

At the same time, the NDC announced the adoption of the “open secret ballot” system for its primaries in order to guarantee credibility, fairness, and internal democracy.

See the announcement on X here:

Kwankwaso speaks on NDC zoning

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, reacted to the zoning of the NDC 2027 presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso made a comment while addressing party supporters at the NDC convention in Abuja on Saturday, May 9.

However, Kwankwaso's comment generated mixed reactions from Nigerians as the party commenced its 2027 election outing.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Peter ObiRabiu Musa KwankwasoArewaSouth East Nigeria
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