The NDC has released the details of its expression of interest and nomination forms across all elective positions ahead of its primaries

This includes the amount expected to be paid by Peter Obi, who has been adjudged to be eyeing the party's presidential ticket for his 2027 aspirations

The development came days after Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso dumped the ADC for the NDC

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced the release of its timetable for primary elections and the sale of forms for its primaries, which include the president, governors, National and State Houses of Assembly, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The announcement comes amid its soaring profile after two former presidential candidates in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, dumped the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and joined the party.

All eyes on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso as the NDC begins sale of forms for elective positions ahead of 2023 elections. Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Obi and Kwankwaso contested for president in the 2023 elections on the platform of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), respectively, but they dumped their parties amid alignment and realignment to actualise their aspirations in the 2027 elections.

Soon after they defected to the ADC, the politicians resigned from their new party, as it appeared the ADC's presidential ticket might likely be won by the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. They later joined the NDC.

In the NDC, Obi is projected to be the party's presidential candidate while Kwankwaso would be his running mate. However, the reality is set to be unveiled with the announcement of the NDC's schedule for primary and sales of expression of interest and nomination forms.

The released timetable indicated the amounts candidates aspiring for various positions through the party would have to pay to achieve their aspirations. Below is the table for the nomination fees:

NDC presidential, other forms and amount

S/N Position Expression of Interest Form Nomination Forms 1 State House of Assembly ₦1 million ₦1.5 million 2 House of Representatives ₦2 million ₦4 million 3 Senate ₦3 million ₦5 million 4 Governorship ₦10 million ₦20 million 5 Presidency ₦20 million ₦40 million

NDC announces a cut nomination and expression of interest forms for women and PWD Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

NDC primary election timetable

S/N Activity Date 1 Sale of Expression of Interest Forms Wed, May 13 – Mon, May 18, 2026 2 Screening and Interview of Aspirants Tues, May 19 – Thurs, May 21, 2026 3 Sale of Nomination Forms (Immediately after Screening) Thurs, May 21 – Sat, May 23, 2026 4 Submission of Completed Nomination Forms On or before Mon, May 26, 2026 5 Appeals from Screening Process Mon, May 25 – Tues, May 26, 2026 6 Primary Elections for Various Elective Offices Wed, May 27 – Thurs, May 28, 2026 7 Presidential Primary Election Fri, May 29, 2026

Other details about NDC primaries

The NDC also announced a 50 per cent and 25 per cent cuts for female aspirants and persons living with disability (PWDs) across all positions in the party.

At the same time, the NDC announced the adoption of the “open secret ballot” system for its primaries in order to guarantee credibility, fairness, and internal democracy.

See the announcement on X here:

Kwankwaso speaks on NDC zoning

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, reacted to the zoning of the NDC 2027 presidential ticket to the southern part of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso made a comment while addressing party supporters at the NDC convention in Abuja on Saturday, May 9.

However, Kwankwaso's comment generated mixed reactions from Nigerians as the party commenced its 2027 election outing.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng