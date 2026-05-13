President Tinubu arrives in Kigali for the Africa CEO Forum focused on economic transformation

Theme of the forum: 'The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership'

Tinubu to discuss Nigeria's reforms and reinforce commitment to African unity and cooperation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, to participate in the 13th edition of the Africa CEO Forum scheduled to commence on Thursday, May 14.

The Nigerian leader touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Kigali International Airport, where he was welcomed by Rwanda’s Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, alongside Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu.

Tinubu Arrives Rwanda Shortly After Travelling To Kenya

Source: Twitter

Other senior Nigerian officials present at the airport included the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, Nigeria’s Chargé d’Affaires in Rwanda, Ibrahim Zanna, and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Forum focuses on Africa’s economic transformation

Established in 2012 by Jeune Afrique Media and jointly hosted by International Finance Corporation, the Africa CEO Forum has grown into one of the continent’s leading gatherings of investors, business executives and policymakers.

The annual event centres on promoting economic growth through regional integration, shared investment opportunities and cross-border collaboration among African nations.

This year’s edition is themed, “The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership.”

Tinubu to speak on Nigeria’s reforms

At the summit, President Tinubu is expected to deliver an address titled, “Holding the Line: Nigeria’s Reform Bet in a Fractured World.”

According to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the session will focus on the impact and sustainability of Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms.

“The President will also hold high-level bilateral meetings with top global and African business leaders while reaffirming Nigeria’s leadership role in shaping the continent’s future,” the statement said.

Nigeria to push for stronger regional cooperation

The presidency said Tinubu would use the platform to reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to African unity and stronger economic cooperation across the continent.

“The President will use the occasion of the summit to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to advancing African unity, deepening regional economic cooperation, and fostering strategic partnerships to accelerate private sector-driven sustainable development across the continent,” the statement added.

Nigeria set to host 2 major CAF events

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria is set to return to the centre of African football after President Bola Tinubu approved the country’s hosting of two major Confederation of African Football events.

The announcement followed a meeting between CAF President Patrice Motsepe and President Tinubu on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

Source: Legit.ng