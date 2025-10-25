Political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has reacted to the defection of Enugu state governor Peter Mbah

Okwuosa said the defection of Mbah to the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not affect the block of southeastern votes

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okwuosa explained how the people of the southeast region will vote in the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Political analyst Donald Okwuosa said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with three governors in the southeast, will not determine President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's votes in the region in the 2027 election.

He said Southeast governors in the opposition party defecting to the ruling APC can never deplete the block of southeastern votes.

Okwuosa s governors did not support the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

He said Obi, despite not having the support of the southeastern governors, still cleared the southeast in the 2023 polls.

“For the first time since 1999, the southeast voted for their own, not because he is from their region, but because he was the best candidate for the office. Peter Obi, despite not having the support of the southeastern governors, still cleared the southeast on the polls.”

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

The public administrator explained that governors don't have the power to compel the people to vote for any particular candidate.

“Like I said before, governors have only one vote individually. They will go and exercise their franchise like every other citizen of their state. Their joining the APC cannot in any way determine Tinubu's votes in the southeast. The southeast has a trend of voting; once they pick a particular candidate, they go all in for him."

Okwuosa said the people of the southeast will vote for the candidate they believe is the best for the country.

“When it comes to voting for a candidate, the southeast doesn't vote with sentiments; they pick based on credibility, competence, and antecedents. Even if their own is voting and has nothing meaningful to offer, they ignore him and go for the best candidate.”

Governor Peter Mbah defects to the APC

Recall that Enugu state governor Peter Mbah finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Mbah defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The governor explained his decision to dump the PDP under which he was elected in 2023, to the ruling APC.

