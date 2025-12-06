The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has reacted following his disqualification from the Osun guber primary election

Legit.ng reports that the ruling APC disqualified Omisore and six other governorship aspirants for failing to meet the mandatory nomination requirements

Omisore said the the chairman of the screening panel told them the powerful politician who ordered him to disqualified them

Osogbo, Osun State - The former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has described his disqualification from the party’s governorship race as the jokest report of the year.”

Legit.ng reports that the APC Screening Committee disqualified seven major aspirants for failing to meet the mandatory nomination requirements for the Osun 2026 governorship primary.

Only two aspirants were cleared to participate after meeting all constitutional and guideline requirements.

The committee then urged the national leadership of the APC to immediately begin reconciliation to ensure a credible primary and electoral success.

Omisore rejected the decision of the screening panel to disqualify him from the 2026 governorship election.

He alleged that the chairman of the screening panel said the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, ordered that all the aspirants be disqualified.

As reported by Vanguard, six of the seven disqualified governorship aspirants, led by Omisore, rejected the decision of the screening panel

Omisore claimed that their disqualifications was to pave the way for Oyetola’s preferred candidate, Wale Oyebamiji.

He described the plan as a politically-motivated hatchet job that threatens the party’s electoral chances.

“He told us that Minister Gboyega Oyetola called him that they must disqualify all of us because he wants his lackey, his poster boy, Oyebamiji.”

Omisore further alleged that the panel submitted multiple contradictory documents.

According to him, the version taken to the APC secretariat was not the authentic report.

“We are aware that the panel members have two, three reports. The one taken to the secretariat wasn’t the original report. As we speak today, none of us has seen their report or why we were disqualified.”

Omisore: “Why Adeleke Is begging to join APC”

Recall that Omisore alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke is struggling, hence his efforts to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In a trending interview, Omisore described Governor Adeleke as a political orphan.

Omisore also accused Adeleke of begging top APC stalwarts, including a southern governor, to allow him to join the party.

APC national secretary dumps Osun governorship ambition

Legit.ng also reported that Ajibola Basiru, the APC national secretary stepped down from the 2026 governorship race in Osun. He explained that he was focusing on building a formidable and strong party.

The Osun-born politician also expressed the confidence that the APC has the potential to contest and win the forthcoming governorship election in any part of Nigeria.

According to Ajibola, Osun State cannot be excluded, whether he is on the ballot or not.

