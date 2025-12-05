City Boy Movement inaugurated local government and ward coordinators to boost grassroots support for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Key Plateau political leaders including Speaker Daniel Naanlong attended the mobilisation event in Jos

Movement reaffirmed full alignment with the APC and called for unity ahead of future elections

Jos, Plateau state - The Plateau state chapter of the City Boy Movement has inaugurated its Local Government and Ward Coordinators in a bid to deepen grassroots mobilisation and strengthen support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda across the state.

The inauguration was held on Thursday, December 5, 2025, at Crest Hotel, Jos, and drew key political stakeholders, party leaders and members of support groups from across Plateau state.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, December 5, among the dignitaries in attendance were the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Daniel Naanlong, a former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Sanda, and former House of Representatives member for Jos North/Bassa Constituency, Hon. Suleiman Kwande.

Inauguration described as milestone for Renewed Hope agenda

Addressing the gathering, the State Director of the City Boy Movement, Daser David, described the inauguration as a major step in advancing President Tinubu’s political vision at the grassroots.

“This inauguration is an important milestone in strengthening the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu across Plateau State,” David said.

He charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to act with discipline, integrity and commitment in their various communities.

“Your appointment is not a title; it is a responsibility. You are the face of this movement in your communities. Mobilise with wisdom, promote peace, and educate your people on the Renewed Hope agenda,” he added.

Movement reaffirms alignment with APC leadership

David reaffirmed the City Boy Movement’s loyalty and alignment with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, stressing that the group was not in competition with the ruling party.

“We remain fully aligned with the vision of the APC in Plateau State. We are not competing with the party; we are partners in progress, committed to strengthening our structures across all wards and polling units,” he said.

He also called on APC members and supporters of President Tinubu to embrace unity and collective action.

“This is the time for unity, partnership, and collective action. The City Boy Movement is your platform. Let us work together to secure a stronger Plateau and a stronger APC,” David stated.

Sponsors and partners receive commendation

The State Director expressed appreciation to individuals and organisations that supported the successful hosting of the event, acknowledging Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, the Pastor Reuben Initiative, and several other contributors.

“Your commitment and contributions have reinforced the foundation upon which we continue to build. We deeply appreciate your unwavering support,” he said.

Dignitaries laud grassroots mobilisation drive

Several dignitaries at the event commended the City Boy Movement for its organisational structure and growing influence at the grassroots level.

They described the initiative as timely and strategic, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

The inauguration signalled a new phase of coordinated grassroots engagement as the City Boy Movement intensifies efforts to spread the Renewed Hope message across Plateau communities and strengthen APC structures at ward and polling unit levels.

