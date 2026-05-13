Pep Guardiola has reacted strongly to a VAR call that ruled out West Ham’s late equaliser against Arsenal

The decision helped Arsenal stay ahead in the Premier League title race, moving five points clear of Manchester City

Guardiola questioned the consistency of VAR, saying outcomes often feel unpredictable in big matches

Pep Guardiola has spoken openly about the controversial VAR decision that defined the closing moments of Arsenal’s narrow win over West Ham at the London Stadium.

The match looked set for a dramatic finish when West Ham thought they had levelled deep into stoppage time through Callum Wilson’s volley.

Arsenal moved five points clear of Manchester City after edging past West Ham 1-0 as the hosts were denied a late equaliser following a VAR review. Photo by Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

The ball appeared to cross the line, sparking wild celebrations from the home fans, but the moment was short-lived.

After a VAR review, the goal was disallowed because Pablo Felipe was judged to have fouled Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya in the build-up, The Standard reports.

The decision preserved Arsenal’s 1-0 lead and pushed them five points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

A decision that changed the EPL race

West Ham’s late push had already lifted the stadium, but the disallowed goal flipped the mood in seconds.

Players were left waiting as the referee consulted the monitor, with tension building on both benches.

For Arsenal, the call felt like a lifeline. For West Ham, it felt like another cruel ending in a season already filled with tight margins.

Arsenal’s win means they remain in control of the title race, while West Ham walk away with nothing from a game they believed they had salvaged at the death.

Guardiola reacts to VAR controversy

Guardiola did not hide his frustration when asked about the incident.

Pep Guardiola says he has "never trusted anything" with referees and VAR after a pivotal decision in the Premier League title race. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the Manchester City manager pointed to past experiences where he felt decisions had gone against his side in key matches.

“We lost two FA Cup finals because the referees didn’t do their job. Even the VAR. I have never trusted anything since I arrived.”

He added that VAR decisions often feel unpredictable, comparing them to a “flip of a coin", before insisting teams must ultimately take responsibility for their own performances rather than relying on officiating outcomes.

Guardiola’s comments reflect a long-standing debate in English football about consistency in VAR interpretations, especially in high-pressure moments that directly affect title races.

EPL race pressure builds again

The result leaves Arsenal in a strong position heading into the final stretch of the season, but the gap remains tight enough for momentum to swing quickly.

Manchester City still have a chance to close the gap when they face Crystal Palace on Wednesday, May 13, with Guardiola aware that anything less than a win could effectively end their title defence.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to edge through tight matches in which small moments are proving decisive.

Recordings disclose what VAR told referee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Premier League has released recordings from referees’ microphones and VAR recordings after controversies in matchweek 36.

Former Premier League referee and PGMOL chief Howard Webb explained why the decision to disallow West Ham’s goal was the right call.

Source: Legit.ng