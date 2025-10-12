President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC have received over 57,000 members of the opposition political parties in Jigawa state

Kabiru Masari, Tinubu's senior special assistant on political and other matters, asked Jigawa indigenes to support his principal's administration

APC leaders said the ruling party 'stands united and determined to sustain the trust of Nigerians through tangible reforms and inclusive development'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Dutse, Jigawa state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the northern state of Jigawa has welcomed over 57,000 new members to its fold.

Legit.ng reports that Ibrahim Kabir Masari, senior special assistant to the president on political and other matters, represented President Bola Tinubu at the party's event in Jigawa.

President Bola Tinubu and his allies welcome over 57,000 defectors to APC ahead of the 2027 election. Photos credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to a statement signed by Ishaq Samaila, media aide to the senior special assistant to the president on political and other matters, and obtained by Legit.ng, the grand political rally took place at the Dutse Stadium, on Saturday, October 11.

TVC News and PM News highlighted the APC's gains in reports on Sunday, October 12.

The statement shared by Samaila reads:

"Earlier today (Saturday, October 11), His Excellency Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters, represented President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at a major political event in Jigawa state, where over 57,000 new members were officially welcomed into the All Progressives Congress (APC) family.

"The event, which further reinforced the unity and growing strength of the ruling party, was presided over by the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and attended by the Executive Governor of Jigawa State, Malam Umar Namadi, and the Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, alongside members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC), state party executives, and thousands of enthusiastic supporters from across the country."

Ibrahim Masari believes those remaining in the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections are undertakers. Photo credit: @ishaqsamaila5

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's ally delighted with APC's acquisitions

In his remarks, Masari, a one-time vice-presidential nominee of Tinubu, commended the commitment and loyalty of APC members in Jigawa and across Nigeria.

The Katsina politician described the mass defection into the party as “a renewed vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s leadership and the Renewed Hope Agenda.” He explained that the APC remains steadfast in its mission to build an inclusive, secure, and prosperous nation anchored on unity, equity, and accountable governance.

