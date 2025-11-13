The APC members in the House of Representatives have increased in number following the defection of two NNPP members

Abdulmuminu Jibrin and Sagir Ibrahim Koki, the lawmakers from Kano, announced their defection during the plenary on Thursday,

This came barely 24 hours after the PDP lost one of its lawmakers from Kaduna state, Daniel Amos, to the ruling APC

The number of House of Representatives members on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has increased following the defection of two members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from Kano state, joining the party.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen announced the defection of the two members in the floor of the House on Thursday, November 13. The two members are Abdulmuminu Jibrin and Sagir Ibrahim Koki.

Abdulmuminu Jibrin and Sagir Ibrahim Koki defect to APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, the development came barely 24 hours after Daniel Amos, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives from Kaduna state, announced his defection to the APC.

Jibrin, the chairman of the House Committee on Housing, had earlier resigned from the NNPP during the week and dumped the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

He and Koki said that their decision to dump the NNPP was because of the irreconcilable difference within the party's leadership in Kano and at the national level. They said the crisis has made it difficult for them to exercise true representation.

2027 election: Politicians making alignment

This is coming amid alignment and realignment among politicians in Nigeria. Some opposition leaders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, former governors of Kaduna and Rivers, Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi, have formed a coalition with the hope of unseating President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Before now, there have been speculations that Kwankwaso, the leader of the Kwankwasiyyah Movement, was planning to dump the NNPP for the ruling APC following his series of meetings with President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso was one of the 2023 presidential candidates who made a strong statement in the last general elections by gathering over one million votes in the poll. His influence raked in the vote for the NNPP in Kano during the election, and the party won the governorship, state and national assembly seats.

Since the election, the APC has moved to draw more opposition members into its fold, and several figures, including governors, senators and House of Representatives members, have dumped the PDP, NNPP, Labour Party and joined the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

2 Reps members dump NNPP for APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Akwa Ibom APC leaders visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

Source: Legit.ng