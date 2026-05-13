Following the death of popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, a Nigerian lady posed a question to Nigerians

She shared the post via her official X account, and it quickly went viral, garnering comments from many social media users

The Nollywood actor’s unexpected passing caused great sorrow to his fans, friends, and Nigerians at large

A lady's post concerning the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo went viral online shortly after news of his passing became public.

Her post sought clarification on a personal detail about the actor and quickly gained attention on the platform.

Lady inquires to know if late Alexx Ekubo was married. Photo credit: @Rita_mila3040, Alexx Ekubo/ X.

Source: Twitter

Lady inquires about Alexx Ekubo's personal life

The lady identified as @Rita_mila3040 on X, had taken to her account to put the question forward and it quickly went viral, attracting a number of replies and reactions.

Many people who came across it engaged directly in the thread, sharing their thoughts and responding to one another.

The actor’s death led to an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues and the entire public in Nigeria.

Tributes had begun circulating immediately, with individuals speaking about his contributions to the film industry and expressing sorrow at the loss.

The announcement came as a shock to many who had followed his work over the years.

Shortly after his demise, the question raised by @Rita_mila3040 became part of the conversation unfolding online.

She had asked whether Ekubo was married before he died, and others who were also curious about that aspect of his private life joined the conversation.

"Was Alex Ekubo married?" she asked.

Lady asks about late Alexx Ekubo's marital status. Photo credit: @Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as lady inquires about Alexx Ekubo's marital status

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Pascho Keller said:

"Why are Nigerians so obsessed with marriage and procreation like it’s some kind of ultimate achievement who cares."

Temioluwa said:

"I dont even know and he was so handsome fr."

Didi asked:

"Who is Alex Ekubo ?"

@OLAMITIDAYO said:

"Moment like this reminds us that life is very short and death is inevitable. Instead of only saying “rest in peace,” let us also remember to prepare our hearts and lives, because no one knows when their own time will come. The most important thing is to be ready to meet our Maker and give account of how we lived on earth. May we all live wisely, do good, and stay prepared always."

@Rayama reacted:

"It’s so sad , but I believe he had enough time to make things up with his maker, I believe his death was already known and he was very well prepared we applaud his bravery, he fought silently yet so well and he left privately, no social media noise and all. He was a Legend and he will be forever missed. Great man, rest forever, we respect your decision."

@Onyeka Ineh added:

"This is so shocking. We will all miss you Alex. May your soul rest in perfect peace with your maker. My condolences to the entire families and friends."

See the post below:

Lady posts heartbreaking chat about Alex Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared an alleged chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alex Ekubo’s reported demise.

She posted the chat online and expressed heartbreak over the actor, who was said to have battled an illness.

Source: Legit.ng