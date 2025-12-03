The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council are meeting in Kaduna State

The 19 northern governors have finally mentioned the “major contributory factor” to the insecurity crises rocking the region

The NSG F Chairman, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in a communiqué, told Presidnet Bola Ahmed Tinubu what action to take to fight banditry in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) said illegal mining is a “major contributory factor” to the insecurity crises rocking the region.

The governors called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to order a six-month suspension of all mining activities across the region.

The NSGF Chairman, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, made this known in a communiqué.

As reported by Daily Trust, the northern governors made the call following a joint meeting of the forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council held on Monday at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in Kaduna.

“The Forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria.

“Therefore, the Forum resolved to strongly recommend to the President to direct the Minister of Solid Minerals to suspend mining exploration for a period of six months to allow for a proper audit.

“Subject all mining licences to revalidation for a period of six months in active consultation with the various state governors, and in the process address the menace of artisanal illegal mining.”

The northern governors reaffirmed their support and commitment to the establishment of State Police, encouraging national and state assembly members in the region to expedite action for its actualisation.

Northern governors issue warning amid rising insecurity

Recall that 19 northern governors, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and civil society representatives met in Kaduna State over the rising insecurity in the region.

The northern leaders had a joint meeting of the Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council at the Kaduna State Government House.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, shared details of the meeting.

Northern Governors Launch N16bn Monthly Regional Security Trust Fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that 19 northern governors and traditional rulers approved a joint N16bn monthly security trust fund to fight banditry and terrorism in the region.

They urged President Bola Tinubu to suspend mining in the region for six months, blaming it for funding insecurity.

The forum also reaffirmed support for state police and called for swift constitutional amendments.

Source: Legit.ng