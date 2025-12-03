Armed bandits raided a farming settlement in Kano, killing residents and injuring several others before security forces arrived

The attackers, who stormed the community at night, burnt homes and looted valuables, leaving families displaced and terrified

Security agencies have launched a coordinated pursuit and assured residents that reinforced deployments had been made to prevent further incursions

Kano’s border communities faced another night of fear on Monday, December 1, after bandits launched a fresh assault on Unguwar Tsamiya in the Dabawa area of Shanono LGA, abducting 11 residents and rustling two cows.

The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight, triggered renewed anxiety across neighbouring villages that have recorded repeated incursions in recent weeks.

Security operatives have arrived at the scene of the Kano bandit invasion.

Residents said the attackers arrived on motorcycles and opened fire before breaking into homes. Nine men and two women were taken away.

A villager who requested anonymity said:

“They came, shot into the air, beat many people and succeeded in taking 11 people with them. We cannot leave because this is our land. We have nowhere else to go.”

Fresh wave of fear in Kano border villages

The incident happened less than 24 hours after gunmen raided Yan Kamaye in Tsanyawa LGA and reportedly kidnapped three residents. The two LGAs lie on Kano’s boundary with Katsina, which has battled severe banditry for years.

Community leaders in Shanono said they had warned authorities about suspicious movements hours before the attack.

The head of the Faruruwa community security committee, Yahaya Bagobiri, said residents kept security agencies updated but received no timely response.

“Since about 7pm on Sunday, we got wind of their movement. They were spotted in Kogari, and we informed security agencies but they said they had not been given any order,” he said.

He confirmed that a nursing mother and several young men were among those abducted.

Arrests inside Kano metropolis intensify concerns

Later on Monday, four suspected bandits were arrested at Kofar Ruwa Motor Park in Kano city. Witnesses said travellers discovered weapons inside their bags as they attempted to board a vehicle. Security operatives were alerted and the suspects were taken into custody.

Kano has faced an unprecedented increase in bandit incursions. Photo: KabirYusuf

A resident, Musa Balarabe, said, “People in the park noticed the weapons and alerted security personnel, who immediately arrested them.”

The arrests caused panic around the busy transport hub that links Kano to Katsina, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger Republic. Some residents scattered in fear as the suspects were moved to the police station.

Growing alarm despite past stability

Kano has enjoyed relative calm compared to neighbouring states, but the repeated incursions into Tsanyawa and Shanono have raised concern about a widening security gap along the border.

Several residents who spoke to journalists noted similarities between the unfolding pattern and the early stages of bandit infiltration previously witnessed in other northern states.

Villagers said they fear that continued attacks could force mass displacement from farming communities already struggling with economic pressures. Security agencies have yet to give a detailed account of Monday’s incidents.

Police spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command was still gathering information.

