Kano state has reinforced a ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada, within the metropolis

The government cited rising insecurity and intelligence reports that bandits use them for criminal operations

However, the situation has created tension around public safety, as residents grow fearful of unfamiliar riders

The Kano state government has moved to tighten security and regulate urban traffic. It reiterated the standing penalty of six months’ imprisonment, a N10,000 fine, or both, for anyone caught operating commercial motorcycles, popularly known as ‘Okada,’ within the metropolitan area.

The State Ministry of Justice, through its commissioner, Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude, reaffirmed the enforcement of the Motorcycling and Related Matters (Regulations) Law 2013 (1434 A.H.), which prohibits the carrying of passengers on motorcycles within metropolitan areas of the state, citing rising insecurity.

The Ministry warned that violators will face strict penalties, describing the renewed enforcement as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and curb increasing criminal activities across Kano.

Findings by Legit.ng reveal that the reaffirmation of this ban comes amidst heightened security concerns over banditry activities in some outlying parts of the state and specific intelligence about criminal elements using motorcycles as a cover for movement and operations within the city.

This development has, however, coincided with a noticeable and rapid influx of commercial motorcycle (okada) riders onto the major roads and inner streets of the metropolis, a situation generating mixed reactions among residents and the riders themselves.

High living costs push more riders to Kano

Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, who interacted with several okada riders across the city, gathered that the displacement of motorcycle operators is a primary driver of the surge.

Musa Sani, a rider at the Sheka area, said,

“Many of us riding okada now were formerly on tricycles, but it is too expensive to afford. The government says no more motorcycles, but we must feed our families.”

“So, we have found old motorcycles or borrowed money to get one. The okada business is now becoming congested, but what can we do?”

Another rider, who simply gave his name as Usman Yau at Na’ibawa, pointed to economic pressures.

“The cost of living is high. Okada is cheaper to buy and maintain than a Keke. With many people joining, the competition is fierce, and we are forced to work longer hours for less money.”

However, this proliferation has raised fresh concerns about security and safety.

While the government’s action targets tricycles, some residents worry that the city’s growing dependence on okada transportation could present new challenges for security monitoring.

“The fear is real with so many new okada riders, it is difficult to know who is genuine. We hear of bandits around the state, and everyone is apprehensive. I am now very concerned about seeing them around,” said Halima Abdullahi, a civil servant at Sharada.

The riders themselves expressed mixed feelings about the looming insecurity and its impact on their livelihoods.

While some acknowledged the threat, others said the economic imperative outweighs the fear.

“Yes, we hear the news, and it worries us too, but hunger is a more immediate bandit. We pray for God’s protection and for the government to improve security so our business can thrive in peace,” said Ibrahim Mohammed.

Conversely, Babannan Adamu, another rider, stated that the insecurity is affecting business.

“With this issue of banditry, after certain hours, people are scared to ride. Some areas are avoided. Our income has dropped because of fear.”

In reaction, the Kano state Police Command, through its spokesperson S.P. Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said security agencies were aware of the situation and reaffirmed their commitment to enforcing the ban on carrying passengers on motorcycles in parts of the state.

“The enforcement of the existing ban on the conveyance of passengers on all forms of motorcycles and the restriction of commercial tricycles from operating between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily in the State remain in full force.” SP Kiyawa stated in a statement.

Kiyawa further stated that the enforcement effort is being carried out in partnership with the Kano Road and Traffic Agency.

Kano bandit attack: Woman killed, residents kidnapped

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits stormed Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State, killing an elderly woman and abducting several residents.

The attackers reportedly arrived on motorcycles late at night, parked at the village outskirts, and entered on foot, taking villagers by surprise while most were asleep.

Security forces have launched operations to track the assailants, but families remain distraught as the fate of the kidnapped people remains unknown, and fears grow over escalating rural insecurity.

