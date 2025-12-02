19 northern governors and traditional rulers approved a joint N16bn monthly security trust fund to fight banditry and terrorism in the region

They urged President Tinubu to suspend mining in the region for six months, blaming it for funding insecurity

The forum also reaffirmed support for state police and called for swift constitutional amendments

Kaduna state - The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has announced the establishment of a new regional security trust fund, under which the 19 northern states and their local governments will jointly contribute N1 billion per month.

The total contribution across the region will amount to N16 billion every month.

The decision was contained in a communiqué issued after a high-level joint meeting between the governors and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna on Monday, December 1.

The communiqué was signed by Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, chairman of the forum.

According to the governors, the fund will be deducted at source and deployed to confront the escalating insecurity ravaging the North, including terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and rural violence.

“In order to effectively confront the security crises in the North, the forum resolved to set up a regional Security Trust Fund to be funded with monthly contributions of one billion naira from each state and local government under an agreed framework,” the communiqué stated.

Illegal mining fuels insecurity, say northern governors

The forum also urged President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, to suspend all mining activities across the region for a period of six months.

The governors said illegal mining remained a major driver of insecurity, accusing artisanal miners and their sponsors of funding banditry and terrorism.

“The forum observed that illegal mining has become a major contributory factor to the security crises in Northern Nigeria,” the statement added. “We strongly recommend a six-month suspension of mining to allow proper audit and revalidation of licences.”

They also commended President Tinubu for his commitment to securing the release of recently abducted schoolchildren and praised the sacrifices of security operatives engaged in counter-insurgency operations nationwide.

Northern governors endorse state police

The governors reaffirmed their total support for the creation of state police and urged lawmakers from the region to expedite the necessary constitutional amendments to make it a reality.

“Accordingly, the forum encourages national and states assembly members in the region to expedite action for its actualisation,” the governors said.

The meeting was attended by several state leaders, including Uba Sani (Kaduna), Umar Bago (Niger), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Nasir Idris (Kebbi), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Officials said the focus of the meeting was to strengthen intelligence sharing, harmonise security strategies and assess emerging threats across the region

