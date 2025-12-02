The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has commented on the rising insecurity and kidnapping incidents in the country

Ribadu said the whole world is coming together to stop and defeat the evil people who have been terrorising the people for two decades

The NSA to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu mentioned the foreign countries that are working with Nigeria in its efforts to tackle insurgency and rescue abducted students

Niger State - The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, said the Federal Government is receiving support from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and other countries to tackle the insecurity crisis in the country.

Ribadau said the foreign countries are working with Nigeria in its efforts to tackle insurgency and rescue abducted students.

He stated this on Monday during a visit to St Mary Catholic School in Papairi, Agwara Local Government Area, Niger State,

Recall that armed bandits attacked the school and kidnapped 265 students and teachers.

As reported by The Punch, Ribadu reassured parents that efforts to secure the students’ release were intensified.

According to Ribadu, the abducted children were safe and would return soon.

“You are not alone, I can assure you, we are together in this. Many good people from all over the world are coming to support us, including the United States of America. We appreciate everyone, especially the European countries like France, the United Kingdom, and a couple of others. The whole world is coming together to stop and defeat this evil, which has been going on in Nigeria for two decades.”

The NSA expressed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to security, adding that his visit was at Tinubu’s order.

He emphasisd that Nigerians must unite to defeat the common enemy causing havoc in the country.

Niger school abduction: Ribadu meets CAN leaders

Recall that Ribadu held a strategic engagement with the Christian Association of Nigeria, parents, and staff of the abducted Niger students.

Ribadu assured that the abducted students and staff are in good condition and will soon be reunited with their families.

He emphasised that the federal government is committed to stopping terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

