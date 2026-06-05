Nigeria's banks confront fintech dominance in a fiercely competitive digital payments market

Traditional banks ramp up technology to reclaim market share from fintech disruptors like OPay and PalmPay

Tighter regulations challenge fintechs while enhancing competition, benefiting consumers with improved financial services

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s financial sector is witnessing one of its fiercest competitive battles yet as traditional banks and fintech startups fight for dominance in the country’s booming digital payments market.

Tier-1 lenders, once criticised for slow apps, failed transfers, and unreliable digital infrastructure, are mounting a powerful comeback after years of losing customers to fast-growing fintech companies such as OPay, PalmPay, and Moniepoint.

The battle for digital money gets tougher as Nigerian banks tackle fintechs. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The latest numbers underline the scale of the battle. Nigeria’s leading banks processed a combined N286.19 trillion in mobile transactions, reflecting a dramatic rise in digital banking adoption and signalling that traditional lenders are regaining ground in a market once thought to belong to fintech disruptors.

How fintechs took control

For years, fintech companies have aggressively expanded across Nigeria by targeting the weaknesses of traditional banks.

While many commercial banks struggled with app downtimes, delayed reversals, and high transfer charges, fintech platforms offered near-instant transfers, simplified onboarding, and almost zero transaction fees.

The strategy paid off quickly.

OPay, PalmPay, and Moniepoint built massive customer bases by focusing heavily on underserved consumers, small traders, and informal businesses.

Their widespread agent networks also helped them penetrate rural and semi-urban areas where traditional banking infrastructure remained weak.

Moniepoint became especially dominant in the agency banking segment, while PalmPay and OPay captured younger users seeking faster and cheaper alternatives to banks.

The rise of fintechs reshaped Nigeria’s consumer banking landscape, forcing banks to confront the reality that customer loyalty was rapidly disappearing.

Tier-1 banks launch counterattack

Nigeria’s biggest lenders are now responding with aggressive digital transformation strategies aimed at reclaiming lost market share.

Institutions including GTCO, Zenith Bank, UBA, and Access Bank have significantly upgraded their technology infrastructure, mobile applications, and transaction-processing systems in the past two years.

The improvements are beginning to show in transaction volumes.

GTCO alone processed trillions of naira in digital transactions as usage of its revamped banking channels surged. UBA and Zenith Bank have also recorded strong growth in mobile transfers and digital payments.

The battle has now expanded beyond customer apps into merchant services.

GTBank recently removed processing fees on PoS terminals in a strategic move aimed at attracting small businesses and merchants who previously migrated to fintech providers because of lower operating costs.

Industry analysts say traditional banks still retain major advantages over fintechs, including larger balance sheets, stronger corporate banking relationships, broader product offerings, and easier access to liquidity.

Unlike many fintech firms that rely heavily on payments and transfers, banks generate income from lending, trade finance, treasury operations, and investment services.

Fintechs face new regulatory pressure

The competitive landscape is also changing because of tighter regulation from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank recently granted national operating licenses to major fintech players, including OPay, PalmPay, and Moniepoint, formally recognising their growing importance in Nigeria’s financial system.

However, the licenses come with stricter compliance obligations.

Fintech firms are now required to maintain minimum capital bases of N5 billion, strengthen consumer protection systems, improve cybersecurity standards, and comply with stricter operational guidelines.

Analysts believe the tougher regulatory framework may mark the end of the era of completely free transfers and zero-fee digital banking services.

As compliance costs rise, fintech companies may be forced to introduce more charges or reduce customer incentives that previously fueled their rapid expansion.

Who is winning the battle?

The contest between banks and fintechs is increasingly becoming a battle between scale and speed.

Fintech firms continue to dominate in user experience, quick onboarding, and access to agent banking. Their platforms remain especially popular among younger Nigerians and small informal businesses, according to a report by Leadership.

Traditional banks, however, are leveraging their financial strength, nationwide trust, and upgraded infrastructure to fight back aggressively.

Nigerian banks revamp infrastructure to tackle digital payments. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Rather than eliminating each other, analysts believe the sector may eventually settle into a hybrid market where banks and fintechs coexist while competing intensely across payments, savings, lending, and merchant services.

For Nigerian consumers, the rivalry is already delivering major benefits through faster transactions, improved reliability, lower costs, and broader access to digital financial services.

Millions hit as Nigerian banks suffer USSD glitches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Millions of Nigerians are facing growing frustration after widespread disruptions hit USSD banking services across major commercial banks, leaving customers unable to complete transfers despite having money in their accounts.

The disruptions, which have affected customers of several leading banks, including First Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, United Bank for Africa, First City Monument Bank, and Stanbic IBTC Bank, have sparked confusion among retail customers, traders, and Point of Sale operators who rely heavily on USSD banking for daily transactions.

Many users complained that transfers repeatedly failed even when they had sufficient funds, forcing some customers to visit banking halls for explanations.

Source: Legit.ng