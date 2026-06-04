Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has explained how the plot to bomb the state government house was foiled by security operatives

According to the Ondo governor, the plot to bomb the state government house was uncovered through intelligence gathering

Governor Aiyedatiwa also noted that the intelligence reports were received about three to four months ago, and the security operatives swung into action

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the governor of Ondo State, has disclosed that security operatives were able to foil an alleged plot by a group of assailants to bomb the Ondo State Government House, adding that the plan was uncovered through intelligence gathering.

Governor Aiyedatiwa disclosed that the operation was one of the several security breakthroughs that were recorded in the southwest state in recent months.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa explains how security operatives foiled a bomb attack at the Ondo State Government House Photo Credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

How intelligence reports halt bombing of Ondo House

The governor, according to Daily Trust, said that the intelligence reports were received about three to four months ago, and security operatives were alerted to suspicious activities, which involved youths who were allegedly plotting to attack the government house.

Aiyedatiwa disclosed that the suspected earlier lodged in a hotel before they relocated to a rented apartment, where they were said to have continued with their plans.

He then noted that the security operatives, which included the police personnel and the Amotekun Corps, acted on the intelligence. They raided the apartment, and the suspects were arrested. He disclosed that materials and equipment suspected to have been linked to the alleged bombing plot were recovered during the operation.

Aiyedatiwa explained that the security operatives are currently probing the motive behind the alleged plot. He noted that the incident underscored the security challenges in the state and the need for proactive intelligence gathering.

Nigerians react as Aiyedatiwa speaks on bombing

However, the news of the alleged plot to bomb the Ondo State Government House has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ocheme Nugwa criticised the governor:

"They can have intelligence about their safety, but within the country's space, terrorists are holding innocent Nigerians captive and milking them for millions of Naira without any trace. Why not extend that intelligence to cover everywhere?"

Nigerians react as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa speaks on plot to bomb Ondo Government House Photo Credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Mike Kunle launched criticism at the Ondo State governor:

"Is this man still the Governor of Ondo State? I'm not sure Ondo State has a governor, oo."

Chukwuma Okoli demanded more evidence and clarity from the Ondo State governor:

"I don't believe stories like this. How and where are the pictures of those items? Unconfirmed."

Akinsete Oluwatayo Paul criticised the Ondo governor:

"The most useless governor Ondo State ever produced, what a shame on him."

Mazi Agu dismissed the news:

"Family affair next news please."

Read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

Terrorists raid Ondo celestial church

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ondo state came under terrorist attack as the gunmen reportedly raided a branch of the Celestial Church of Christ.

The church, located in Uso, in the Owo LGA of the state, was raided at about 1 am on Wednesday, February 25, during service.

According to the police, no fewer than six persons were kidnapped by the assailant, but a rescue operation was launched immediately.

Source: Legit.ng