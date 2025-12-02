The Governor Abdullahi Sule-led Nasarawa State Government has opened up on its plan to tackle insecurity in the state

The State Commissioner for Security and Sundry Matters, CP Usman Baba (Rtd), said the state is ready to establish a state Police Force

CP Baba highlighted measures taken to ensure the safety of schools, worship centres, and other vulnerable areas in the north central state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lafia, Nasarawa State - The Governor Abdullahi Sule-led Nasarawa State Government has expressed its readiness to establish a state Police Force.

The State Commissioner for Security and Sundry Matters, CP Usman Baba (Rtd), said that if the country’s constitution allows it.

Baba said the state government has prioritized security since its inception in 2019.

As reported by Daily Trust, Baba made this known during a ministerial briefing in Lafia, the state capital.

The commissioner said the Nasarawa government has provided consistent support to security agencies, including operational vehicles, equipment, and logistics.

“Whenever there is any security issue in any part of the state, the governor will keep in touch with the heads of security agencies and will not rest until the problem is tackled.”

“So, because the government wants the state to be safe to attract investors and ensure peace, we are more than ready to establish the State Police Force when the law allows it.”

Baba said the state government has taken measures to ensure the safety of schools, worship centres, and other vulnerable areas.

According to the commissioner, security personnel have been deployed to many schools in areas considered black spots, major worship centres, and all 13 local government areas.

Baba disclosed that the state government is working with security agencies, vigilantes, and neighbourhood watch to tackle the menace of kidnapping.

He warned that Nasarawa state will soon become “hot” for kidnappers, and those caught will face the full wrath of the law.

