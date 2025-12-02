Armed bandits have continued their onslaught with another attack and kidnapping in Kano State on Monday, December 1 , 2025

The terrorists have attacked Unguwar Tsamiya , popularly known as Dabawa , in the Shanono local government area of the state

A reliable source has narrated how the armed bandits attacked the village, shooting into the air before kidnapping nine residents

Kano State - Armed bandits have kidnapped 11 persons and rustled cows in Unguwar Tsamiya, popularly known as Dabawa, in the Shanono local government area of Kano State.

The terrorists abducted nine males and two females, and rustled two cows during the latest attack.

This comes barely 24 hours after a similar attack on Yan Kamaye in Tsanyawa LGA, another community bordering Katsina State.

How bandits attacked the Kano community

As reported by Daily Trust, a reliable source said the bandits attacked the village around 12am on Monday, December 1, 2025.

The source said the terrorists stormed the village, shooting into the air, and beat up many people before taking away 11 residents with them.

According to the source, the villagers lamented that they cannot leave the village and have nowhere to go, adding that everything is in the community.

“They came, shot into the air, beat many people, and succeeded in taking 11 people with them. Nine are male adults, while two are females. They also took along two cows with them.

“We cannot do otherwise; most of us cannot leave because we have nowhere to go. This is our place, our land, and everything is here.”

Governor Abba Yusuf had said the state is working “hand in hand with all security agencies” to neutralise emerging threats, restore stability, and reassure residents amid heightened concerns.

The governor lamented that no fewer than 9 LGAs (Kunchi, Tsanyawa, Gwarzo, Kabo, Sumaila, Shanono, Tudun Wada, Doguwa, and Rogo) are facing rising bandit attacks.

He, however, noted that coordinated operations are ongoing to block infiltration routes and secure rural communities.

Bandits kill elderly woman, kidnap Kano residents

Recall that armed bandits attacked, killed, and kidnapped residents in another village in Kano state.

An elderly woman was shot dead, and some residents were abducted during the latest bandit attack.

The gunmen stormed the Yankamaye village in the Tsanyawa local government area of Kano State.

