Armed bandits have attacked Chacho village in the Wurno local government area of Sokoto State

The gunmen kidnapped a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers on Saturday, November 29, 2025

A resident who spoke anonymously narrated how the armed bandits attacked the community, firing sporadically around midnight

Sokoto State - Armed bandits attacked and kidnapped a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers in Chacho village, Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The bandits reportedly stormed the community around midnight, firing sporadically before whisking away the victims on Saturday night, November 29, 2025.

The kidnapping incident has disrupted preparations for a wedding scheduled for the following morning.

Residents said women who had gathered to support the young bride were among those taken.

As reported by Vanguard, a resident who spoke anonymously said women, children, and the elderly fled into nearby bushes as the gunmen operated freely without resistance.

The resident described the bandits' attack as “heartbreaking.”

He disclosed that the bandits have yet to contact the bride’s family or community leaders with any demands.

The villager added that the silence from the bandits has left relatives distressed and unsure of the victims’ fate.

Fear and uncertainty have continued to grip Chacho village as the community awaits updates from the kidnappers.

The Sokoto APC chairman, Hon. Isah Sadeeq Achida, said he could not verify whether the bride was among the kidnapped victims or provide the exact number of victims.

The attack happened just hours after a ransom of ₦4 million and a motorcycle was reportedly paid to secure the release of earlier victims in Rabah town.

This has raised fresh concerns about escalating insecurity across the northwest state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Rufai, could not be reached as he neither answered calls nor responded to text messages.

