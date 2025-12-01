19 governors, traditional rulers, security chiefs, and civil society representatives met in Kaduna State over the rising insecurity in the region

The northern leaders had a joint meeting of the Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council at the Kaduna State Government House

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, shared details of the meeting

Kaduna State - The 19 Northern governors have warned that leaders from the region must take urgent, decisive action, as it is on the brink of losing its future to rising insecurity.

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, said the North is confronted with “the grim reality of insecurity and poverty that seeks to undermine our very existence”.

As reported by Vanguard, Governor Yahaya stated this at a joint meeting of the Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council in Kaduna.

The Gombe State governor warned that insecurity “spares no one — poor or rich, Muslim or Christian,”

Yahaya urged an end to partisan bickering and a united stand to “ensure the very survival of the north and Nigeria at large.”

The governor called for the rejection of divisive narratives in the region. The forum warned political leaders to desist from exploiting ethnic or religious differences for political gains.

He said the crisis is also caused by underdevelopment, illiteracy, poor resource management, climate change, and the abandonment of millions of Almajiri and out-of-school children.

The northern governors said state policing remains “a critical and effective mechanism” to address today’s security challenges.

They urged the National Assembly to fast-track constitutional amendments required to make it a reality.

The NSGF tasked the traditional rulers to deploy their influence as “stabilizers” and the religious leaders to preach tolerance and avoid incendiary rhetoric.

In a joint declaration, the governors pledged to work closely with the Federal Government under President Tinubu “to turn the tide and ensure lasting peace and stability for our region and the nation at large.”

Bandits kidnap bride, several wedding guests

Recall that armed bandits attacked Chacho village in the Wurno local government area of Sokoto state.

The gunmen kidnapped a bride, her bridesmaids, and several well-wishers on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

A resident who spoke anonymously narrated how the armed bandits attacked the community, firing sporadically around midnight.

Kano: Bandits kill elderly woman, kidnap residents

Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits have attacked, killed, and kidnapped residents in another village in Kano state.

An elderly woman was shot dead, and some residents were abducted during the latest bandit attack.

The gunmen stormed the Yankamaye village in the Tsanyawa local government area of Kano State.

Source: Legit.ng