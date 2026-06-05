President Bola Tinubu has been urged to intervene in the controversies that followed the primary elections that threatened the return of Senator Ned Nwoko to the Senate in the 2027 election

The Anioma State media director, Tonnie Oganah, said the dream and aspiration of achieving the Anioma State creation could be dashed if Nwoko's return is dashed

Recall that Nwoko, the Delta North senator, could not secure his return ticket in the just-concluded primaries of the APC

The media director of the Anioma State creation, Tonnie Oganah, has warned that the aspirations and hopes of creating a new Anioma State in the southeast could vanish if the re-election of Senator Ned Nwoko remains threatened.

According to Oganah in a statement on Thursday, June 4, the proposal for the creation of the new state may be delayed because of the divisive nature of the unpatriotic politics.

Creation of new Anioma state reportedly under threat over the defeat of Ned Nwoko in the APC primary Photo Credit: @LegendaryJoe

Source: Twitter

He then called on President Bola Tinubu to take action on the controversies that trailed the primary election of Senator Ned Nwoko and ensure that justice is served.

Recall that the Delta North senator could not secure his return ticket to the Senate through the APC primary, losing to the immediate past governor of Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Nwoko, a first-time senator, had won the seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but could not defeat Okowa, who recently joined the APC along with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, following the leadership crisis that rocked the PDP.

In the Senate, the business mogul was popular for his advocacy for the creation of a new Anioma state, a development that was reported to have reached its peak, but it appeared many of its bigwigs in the senatorial district did not want the region to be categorised as part of the South East.

Nigerians react to alleged threat to Anioma state

However, the news of the threat to the creation of Anioma State has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Gabriel Unwaba expressed pessimism about the creation of the state:

"Does Ned Nwoko hold the keys to the creation of Anioma State? Do not be deceived. No one man can create a state. That is how politicians mislead their constituencies just to remain in the Senate."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu is urged to make a case for Senator Ned Nwoko Photo Credit: @magin82ow

Source: Twitter

Barryleo criticised the personality of Nwoko:

"Make them no create anything jare, Ned wey supposed don retire since. Make we see how him go take dey marry small small girls again."

Agu Kanayochukwu said a new state is not needed:

"36 states + FCT is still underperforming, and they want to add an extra state? It's not important."

BOD35141 said Anioma State should not be tied to Nwoko:

"Anioma State is a 70-year collective dream of our people, not a personal project tied to one Senator’s re-election. Tying its success to Ned Nwoko’s return is emotional blackmail, not strategy. If the bill is genuine, it should outlive any individual’s political ambition."

You can read more comments on the news on X here:

Uzodimma wins APC senatorial ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, secured the APC Imo West senatorial district ticket to contest in the 2027 elections.

Uzodimma's senatorial bid had been controversial as his tenure as the governor would run till January 2028, seven months after the 11th Senate would have been inaugurated.

Barrister Misbau Lateef criticised the governor, noting that his constituency would be denied appropriate representation if he did not resign to join the Senate.

Source: Legit.ng