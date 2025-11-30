Gunmen have reportedly ‎attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church

FCT, Abuja - Armed bandits reportedly attacked a newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church during Sunday service in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Legit.ng reports that armed bandits stormed a Kwara church during a Thanksgiving service, leaving three people dead and dozens abducted.

Pastor Abiodun Bamidele said about 35 worshippers were taken away in the attack on Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun.

The congregation had gathered to celebrate the rescue of 18 kidnapped members only weeks earlier.

The gunmen kidnapped the pastor of the church, popularly known as Orlando, along with his wife and several other members.

It was gathered that armed bandits launched an attack during the church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

‎As reported by Vanguard, locals said the attack forced worshippers to run for safety as gunshots echoed through the area.

‎Residents said the armed bandits stormed the community unexpectedly and left many people in shock.

The exact number of those abducted is yet to be confirmed.

‎The state Police command is yet to issue an official statement as of the time of filing this report.

Kwara church Pastor shares details of attack

Recall that a man, who is the pastor of the church in Ole Isegun, Eruku, Kwara State, shared fresh details about the deadly attack.

The pastor mentioned two important points in his statement: the time of the incident and why the service was taking place.

He also explained what the bandits did immediately after entering the church and the exact time they arrived.

Gunmen kidnap pastor, family, demand N75 million ransom

Legit.ng also reported that Canon Olowolagba, his wife, and two children were kidnapped by gunmen on the Ise Akoko-Iboropa road in Ondo State last Sunday while traveling to Ikaram.

Initially, the kidnappers demanded N10 million, but later raised the ransom to N75 million, delaying the victims' release, according to Bishop Babajide Bada.

Amotekun Corps is collaborating with other security agencies to rescue the victims, while local leaders have called for prayers for their safe return.

