A combative exchange between security operatives and armed bandits occurred on the Oshokoshoko–Obajana highway in Kogi State

Many travellers were trapped for hours as vehicles parked helplessly in long queues on Monday, December 1 , 2025

Kogi state has recorded kidnapping and bandit attacks in recent days, the latest was an attack on a church during Sunday service

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Oshokoshoko, Kogi State - Security operatives and bandits engaged in a combative exchange of gunfire on the Oshokoshoko–Obajana highway in Kogi State.

Tension erupted on Monday, December 1, 2025, after terrorists launched another attack on the increasingly dangerous corridor for hours.

Dozens of commuters were trapped as they waited for hours in fear.

As reported by Daily Trust, many commuters were trapped as they parked their vehicles and fled.

Dozens of commuters waited by the roadside with long queues of vehicles as the gun battle lasted for hours.

A distressed traveler narrated the ordeal while pleading for urgent intervention.

The visibly shaken commuter, who filmed the scene of trapped passengers, continued to call for help.

“Nigeria, please come and save us here. We are in trouble. Everybody is parked; nobody is moving. Kidnappers are taking over the road. Please, presently, we are here at Oshokoshoko between Kaba and Obajana.”

Nigerians react

@ChigozirimChim1

This is a critical failure point in Nigeria. National security architecture. Lives are literally on the line, and the government is doing little or nothing.

@Leespills

Where is the Nigerian Police in all this? Is the IGP just touring affected states for a uniform show?

@Fortis1o

Does Nigeria have a president? Does Kogi have a governor? Does the police exist in Kogi state? It’s all a mess these days.

@thenkechinnaji

Why are people still using that Kogi road fgs? Is it that y’all don’t like your lives or got money for ransom?

@JanetNkeiru

Nigeria’s response time is always slow. Help arrives only after the disaster is completed; this would have been the right time to arrest them.

@Reeky_99

Kidnapping used to be at night, only now they do it in broad daylight. I've never been more scared to be in this country.

@Reeky_99

Kidnapping used to be at night, only now they do it in broad daylight. I've never been more scared to be in this country.

Bandits attack Kogi church, kidnap pastor, wife

Recall that gunmen reportedly ‎attacked the newly established Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The armed bandits attacked the worshippers during church service on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

It was gathered that ‎the community was thrown into chaos following the bandits' attack on the church.

Corps member raises alarm after bandit attack.

Legit.ng also reported that a young Nigerian lady shared news of a deadly bandit attack near her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA) in Kogi state.

She confirmed the report and explained what the parents did immediately after hearing about the attack.

Many people reacted to her post after she revealed what she had warned about hours earlier, which people hadn’t believed.

Source: Legit.ng