Council of Legal Education has released an updated list of 117 accredited universities approved for LL.B programmes in Nigeria

The council warned that admission into unapproved law faculties will prevent access to the Nigerian Law School

Several institutions, including some universities under moratorium, have been restricted from admitting new law students

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has warned prospective law students and their parents to verify the accreditation status of universities before seeking admission into any Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Nigeria.

The warning was contained in a public notice shared on the official X page of the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School Headquarters, on Wednesday, June 3.

Council of Legal Education releases updated law schools list, sets clear rules for LL.B admission in Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke O. Osho, signed the notice.

In the notice, the council released an updated list of universities approved to admit students into law programmes across the country.

The council stressed that only institutions accredited by the Council of Legal Education are permitted to admit students into the LL.B programme.

Not every law degree leads to Law School - CLE

According to the notice, universities that admit students into law programmes without the council's approval are violating the rules that govern legal education in Nigeria.

The council stated:

"Any university that admits students into a Law programme without the approval of the Council of Legal Education is acting contrary to the provisions regulating legal education in Nigeria and will be subject to appropriate sanctions."

The CLE also issued a strong warning to students who enrol in unapproved law faculties.

It said such students would not be allowed to proceed to the Nigerian Law School, which is the mandatory professional training stage for anyone seeking to practise law in Nigeria.

"Students admitted into Law programmes in universities that are not accredited by the Council of Legal Education will not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School," the notice added.

The development means that gaining admission into a university to study law does not automatically guarantee access to the Nigerian Law School. The institution must first be recognised and approved by the Council of Legal Education.

The updated list released by the council contains 117 approved universities across federal, state and private institutions.

Three universities remain barred from law admissions

However, the council noted that some approved universities are currently under admission restrictions.

Baze University, Abuja, remains under a three-year moratorium on law admissions covering the 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 academic sessions.

Lead City University, Ibadan, is also under a five-year moratorium from the 2023/2024 to 2027/2028 sessions.

The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, is under a two-year moratorium covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions.

The council said it would continue to update the list whenever necessary as part of its responsibility to regulate legal education in Nigeria.

Nigerian Law School publishes official list of approved universities for law students nationwide

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Universities approved to admit students into LL.B programmes

Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State Azman University, Kano State Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi State Bayero University, Kano State Baze University, Abuja (Moratorium on admissions) Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani, Enugu State Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State Gombe State University, Gombe State Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State Koladaisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State (Moratorium on admissions) Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, Enugu State Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja Maryam Abacha American University, Kano State McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State Newgate University, Minna, Niger State Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State Nigerian-British University, Asa, Abia State Nile University, Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State North-Eastern University, Gombe State Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State Northwest University, Kalambaina, Sokoto State Novena University, Ogume, Delta State Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State Peter University, Achina/Onneh, Anambra State Philomath University, Abuja Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (Moratorium on admissions) Prime University, Kuje, Abuja Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State Redeemer's University, Ede, Osun State Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Benue State Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State Skyline University, Kano State Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina State University of Abuja, Abuja University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto State Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja Wesley University, Ondo State Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State.

UI leads Nigerian universities in CWUR ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that the University of Ibadan emerged as Nigeria’s highest-ranked institution in the 2026 Centre for World University Rankings Global 2000 list, placing 1,047th worldwide among more than 21,000 universities assessed.

The top five Nigerian universities on the ranking are the University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Lagos, Ahmadu Bello University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.

Source: Legit.ng