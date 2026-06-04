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Full List: Nigerian Law School Names 117 Universities Approved to Offer Law in Nigeria
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Full List: Nigerian Law School Names 117 Universities Approved to Offer Law in Nigeria

by  Ololade Olatimehin
6 min read
  • Council of Legal Education has released an updated list of 117 accredited universities approved for LL.B programmes in Nigeria
  • The council warned that admission into unapproved law faculties will prevent access to the Nigerian Law School
  • Several institutions, including some universities under moratorium, have been restricted from admitting new law students

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The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has warned prospective law students and their parents to verify the accreditation status of universities before seeking admission into any Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme in Nigeria.

The warning was contained in a public notice shared on the official X page of the Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Law School Headquarters, on Wednesday, June 3.

Nigerian Law School releases full list of 117 approved universities for law and warns students on eligibility
Council of Legal Education releases updated law schools list, sets clear rules for LL.B admission in Nigeria
Source: Twitter

Secretary to the Council and Director of Administration, Aderonke O. Osho, signed the notice.

In the notice, the council released an updated list of universities approved to admit students into law programmes across the country.

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The council stressed that only institutions accredited by the Council of Legal Education are permitted to admit students into the LL.B programme.

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According to the notice, universities that admit students into law programmes without the council's approval are violating the rules that govern legal education in Nigeria.

The council stated:

"Any university that admits students into a Law programme without the approval of the Council of Legal Education is acting contrary to the provisions regulating legal education in Nigeria and will be subject to appropriate sanctions."

The CLE also issued a strong warning to students who enrol in unapproved law faculties.

It said such students would not be allowed to proceed to the Nigerian Law School, which is the mandatory professional training stage for anyone seeking to practise law in Nigeria.

"Students admitted into Law programmes in universities that are not accredited by the Council of Legal Education will not be eligible for admission into the Nigerian Law School," the notice added.

The development means that gaining admission into a university to study law does not automatically guarantee access to the Nigerian Law School. The institution must first be recognised and approved by the Council of Legal Education.

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The updated list released by the council contains 117 approved universities across federal, state and private institutions.

Three universities remain barred from law admissions

However, the council noted that some approved universities are currently under admission restrictions.

Baze University, Abuja, remains under a three-year moratorium on law admissions covering the 2023/2024 to 2025/2026 academic sessions.

Lead City University, Ibadan, is also under a five-year moratorium from the 2023/2024 to 2027/2028 sessions.

The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, is under a two-year moratorium covering the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 sessions.

The council said it would continue to update the list whenever necessary as part of its responsibility to regulate legal education in Nigeria.

CLE updates law admission list, confirming 117 universities approved across Nigeria for LL.B programme
Nigerian Law School publishes official list of approved universities for law students nationwide
Source: Getty Images

Universities approved to admit students into LL.B programmes

  1. Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State
  2. Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State
  3. Adamawa State University, Mubi, Adamawa State
  4. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
  5. Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State
  6. Admiralty University, Ibusa, Delta State
  7. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  8. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State
  9. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo State
  10. Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno State
  11. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State
  12. Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State
  13. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State
  14. American University of Nigeria, Yola, Adamawa State
  15. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State
  16. Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos State
  17. Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State
  18. Ave-Maria University, Piyanko, Nasarawa State
  19. Azman University, Kano State
  20. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State
  21. Bauchi State University, Gadau, Bauchi State
  22. Bayero University, Kano State
  23. Baze University, Abuja (Moratorium on admissions)
  24. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Edo State
  25. Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State
  26. Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State
  27. Caleb University, Imota, Lagos State
  28. Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
  29. Christopher University, Mowe, Ogun State
  30. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State
  31. Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State
  32. Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ogun State
  33. Delta State University, Abraka, Delta State
  34. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State
  35. Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State
  36. Edo University, Iyamho, Edo State
  37. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  38. El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State
  39. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State
  40. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Agbani, Enugu State
  41. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State
  42. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State
  43. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State
  44. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State
  45. Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State
  46. Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu State
  47. Gombe State University, Gombe State
  48. Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State
  49. Hensard University, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State
  50. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State
  51. Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State
  52. Imo State University, Owerri, Imo State
  53. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
  54. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Ogboko, Imo State
  55. Koladaisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State
  56. Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State
  57. Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State
  58. Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo State (Moratorium on admissions)
  59. Lux Mundi University, Umuahia, Abia State
  60. Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State
  61. Maduka University, Ekwegbe-Nsukka, Enugu State
  62. Margaret Lawrence University, Abuja
  63. Maryam Abacha American University, Kano State
  64. McPherson University, Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State
  65. Mewar International University, Masaka, Nasarawa State
  66. Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Adamawa State
  67. Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Nasarawa State
  68. Newgate University, Minna, Niger State
  69. Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State
  70. Nigerian-British University, Asa, Abia State
  71. Nile University, Abuja
  72. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State
  73. North-Eastern University, Gombe State
  74. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State
  75. Northwest University, Kalambaina, Sokoto State
  76. Novena University, Ogume, Delta State
  77. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State
  78. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State
  79. Osun State University, Osogbo, Osun State
  80. Peter University, Achina/Onneh, Anambra State
  81. Philomath University, Abuja
  82. Plateau State University, Bokkos, Plateau State
  83. Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State (Moratorium on admissions)
  84. Prime University, Kuje, Abuja
  85. Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State
  86. Rayhaan University, Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State
  87. Redeemer's University, Ede, Osun State
  88. Renaissance University, Ugbawka, Enugu State
  89. Reverend Father Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, Benue State
  90. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
  91. Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State
  92. Sam Maris University, Supare-Akoko, Ondo State
  93. Shanahan University, Onitsha, Anambra State
  94. Skyline University, Kano State
  95. Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State
  96. Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, Kwara State
  97. Topfaith University, Mkpatak, Akwa Ibom State
  98. Umaru Musa Yar'Adua University, Katsina State
  99. University of Abuja, Abuja
  100. University of Benin, Benin City, Edo State
  101. University of Calabar, Calabar, Cross River State
  102. University of Delta, Agbor, Delta State
  103. University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State
  104. University of Ilesa, Ilesa, Osun State
  105. University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State
  106. University of Jos, Jos, Plateau State
  107. University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos State
  108. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri, Borno State
  109. University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State
  110. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
  111. University of Uyo, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
  112. University on the Niger, Umunya, Anambra State
  113. Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto State
  114. Veritas University, Bwari, Abuja
  115. Wesley University, Ondo State
  116. Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State
  117. Yobe State University, Damaturu, Yobe State.

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The top five Nigerian universities on the ranking are the University of Ibadan, University of Nigeria Nsukka, University of Lagos, Ahmadu Bello University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ololade Olatimehin avatar

Ololade Olatimehin (Editorial Assistant) Olatimehin Ololade is a seasoned communications expert with over 7 years of experience, skilled in content creation, team leadership, and strategic communications, with a proven track record of success in driving engagement and growth. Spearheaded editorial operations, earning two promotions within 2 years (Giantability Media Network). Currently an Editorial Assistant at Legit.ng. She holds a B.Sc. and an M.Sc. in Mass Communication from UNILAG and NOUN, respectively. Contact me at Olatimehin.ololade@corp.legit.ng

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