A small plane crashed near Medulin on the Istria peninsula, killing at least four people, police confirmed

The aircraft, reported by HINA news agency as German, had taken off from Austria before the tragic accident

Witnesses described the plane as having “spiralled (in the air) and crashed into the ground,” leaving wreckage scattered across a field

A small plane crashed near Medulin, a town on the Istria peninsula, on Thursday, killing at least four people, according to police.

The incident has drawn attention across Croatia, with emergency services rushing to the scene.

A small plane crash in Croatia kills four near Medulin. Photo credit: Diy13/JingyingZhao/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

German plane took off from Austria

Accroding to AP news, the official HINA news agency reported that the aircraft was German and had departed from Austria before the crash. Authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of passengers on board.

Photos from the crash site showed the wreckage scattered across a field, with police and firefighters working to secure the area and investigate the cause of the accident. The images highlight the severity of the impact.

Eyewitness account

Local pilot Nijaz Delic told the Index news portal that the plane “spiralled (in the air) and crashed into the ground.” His account suggests the aircraft may have experienced technical difficulties or lost control before impact.

Authorities have yet to release further details about the victims or the cause of the crash. Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage and flight records to determine what went wrong.

Firefighters respond as the plane spirals and crashes into the ground. Photo credit: PeteRowbottom/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

About Croatia

Croatia is a country in Southeast Europe, located along the Adriatic Sea. It shares borders with Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro, and has a maritime boundary with Italy. The capital city is Zagreb, which serves as the political, cultural, and economic centre.

Croatia has a population of about 3.9 million people, and the official language is Croatian. In January 2023, the country adopted the euro as its currency. Known for its stunning coastline, historic towns, and over 1,000 islands, Croatia is a popular tourist destination. It declared independence on June 25, 1991, after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Plane carrying 55 people crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Somali domestic airline has praised the actions of one of its pilots after a passenger aircraft with a reported technical fault crash landed on the shoreline near Mogadishu’s international airport, with all 55 people on board surviving the incident.

The aircraft, a Fokker 50 operated by Starsky Aviation, was carrying 50 passengers and five crew members on a scheduled flight to Puntland when the crew detected a problem shortly after take off on the morning of Tuesday, February 10.

According to Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority, the pilot requested an immediate return to Mogadishu after the fault was identified, BBC reported. Civil Aviation Authority director Ahmed Macalin Hassan said the aircraft touched down safely but failed to stop on the runway. The plane overshot the tarmac and came to rest in shallow water along the seashore close to the airport. The exact nature of the technical issue has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Source: Legit.ng