Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly identified Kylian Mbappe and two other stars as untouchable members of the squad ahead of the summer transfer window

The decision comes despite criticism from some Real Madrid supporters, with a section of fans even launching an online petition calling for Mbappe's departure

The France international also attracted attention after being spotted on holiday in Sardinia shortly before last season's El Clasico

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dismissed speculation surrounding the possible departure of three key players, including Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, finishing the season without a major trophy. They ended second in La Liga, were eliminated by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, and fell short of reaching the Copa del Rey final.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius jr and Jude Bellingham are not for sale this summer. Photo by: Christina Pahnke - sampics.

Source: Getty Images

Perez lists 3 players untouchable

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said the trio of Klian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham will remain at the club this summer.

According to Yahoo Sports, the Spanish businessman has refuted suggestions that the France international will depart Santiago Bernabeu after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 79-year-old explained that Mbappe remains one of the best players in the world following his performance and impressive statistics with the club after joining from Paris Saint-Germain. He said:

“Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and he will not leave,

“You only have to look at his statistics to see the magnitude of our player, no one should doubt such an extraordinary player."

Perez speaks on Vinicus Jr

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said Brazilian star Vinicus Jr. has identified the club.

Perez added that he is not going to force Vinicius Jr to stay at the Bernebeu Santiago. He said:

“They are the two best players in the world. Vinicius has won us two Champions Leagues.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez describes Vinicius Jr as one of the best players in the world. Photo by: Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

"But we shouldn’t lose our minds either. This idea that you have to win the Champions League every single year is foolish; nobody else has won six in ten years.

"There is time [to sign an extension]. I would love for him to stay for the rest of his life. He is deeply identified with the club. You know who doesn’t like him? People who aren’t Real Madrid fans.

"If he doesn’t want to be at Madrid and wants to sign with someone else, he will be free to do so. I’m not going to force him into anything. Money will not be the most important factor—it never has been."

Meanwhile, Florentino Perez will face Enrique Riquelme in the Real Madrid presidential election scheduled for June 7, 2026, per ESPN.

Man City sues Real Madrid presidential candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City have threatened legal action after Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme used Erling Haaland's name and image as part of his campaign ahead of the club's upcoming elections.

The presidential hopeful boldly claimed he would deliver the Manchester City forward to the Santiago Bernabeu if voters handed him victory over Perez.

Source: Legit.ng