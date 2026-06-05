49 people died after a truck broke down in the Sahara Desert while traveling from Mali

Two survivors trekked over 50 kilometres to find water and alert authorities about the tragedy

The incident underscores the deadly risks faced by migrants in harsh desert conditions

Authorities in Niger have confirmed that 49 people died after becoming stranded in the Sahara Desert when a truck transporting them broke down during a journey from Mali.

The victims were reportedly returning home for a Muslim festival when the vehicle developed a fault in an isolated desert area west of Assamaka, a key border crossing between Niger and Algeria.

Over 40 People Die in Sahara Desert as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

According to the Agadez regional authorities, the passengers were left without access to water in extreme heat conditions, leading to a devastating loss of life.

“Deprived of water and unable to repair the vehicle despite the efforts of the driver, his assistants and the passengers, the travellers found themselves trapped in the heart of a hostile environment where extreme temperatures and the absence of supply points make survival extremely difficult,” the authorities said.

Niger: Survivors walk to safety

Officials confirmed that two passengers survived the ordeal after trekking more than 50 kilometres through harsh desert terrain to reach water and later Assamaka, where they raised the alarm, Punch reported

The deceased were later buried in mass graves following recovery efforts by local authorities.

Dangerous migration and desert risks

The desert route is widely known as a transit corridor for migrants travelling from West Africa towards North Africa and Europe, often exposing travellers to extreme weather, dehydration and fatal conditions, Vanguard reported.

Authorities have repeatedly warned about the dangers of desert crossings, where lack of water, vehicle breakdowns and harsh temperatures continue to claim lives.

The latest tragedy has once again highlighted the deadly risks faced by travellers and migrants crossing one of the world’s most unforgiving environments.

Lady from London reaches Sahara desert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian lady on a solo drive from London to Lagos has made it to the Sahara Desert.

Previously, Pelumi Nubi had informed her followers and supporters on social media that she had arrived in Morroco.

Source: Legit.ng