Mum celebrates as Covenant University graduate bags master's degree at 22

A Nigerian woman based in Canada celebrated as her 22-year-old son, who graduated from Covenant University, bagged his master's degree

She explained how his achievement affected the family, following his master's in Engineering from a University in Canada

The woman’s post triggered reactions on social media, as many took to the comment section to congratulate the family

A Canada-based Nigerian professional, Ochuwa George, celebrated as her son, Daemi, bagged a master's degree from the University of New Brunswick.

She shared photos from her son's graduation ceremony, where he bagged a master's at 22.

A Nigerian woman celebrated as her son bagged a master’s degree from Canada at 22. Photo: Ochuwa George

Source: UGC

Mum celebrates son's master's degree in Canada

Daemi graduated from Covenant University at 19 before going on to bag his master's in mechanical engineering at 22.

On her LinkedIn page, Ochuwa George shared how happy the family was to celebrate the young man on his achievements.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Today, our heart is overflowing with gratitude, pride, and joy as we celebrate our son, Daemi. Daemi George graduated with First Class Honours in Mechanical Engineering during his Bachelor degree at Covenant University and he has just graduated with a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.

"What an incredible journey of discipline, excellence, resilience, and purpose. Watching him grow into the young man he is becoming, has been one of our greatest blessings. Beyond the academic achievements, we are most proud of his character, humility, determination, and the values he carries with him.

"Daemi, you have shown that age is never a limitation when passion, hard work, and focus are present. As you step into the next chapter of your life, we pray that God guides your path, enlarges your opportunities, grants you greater successes and cause you to continue making a positive impact in all you do.

"Congratulations, son! We are incredibly proud of you, and wish you the very best in the journey ahead."

Reactions as mum celebrates son's achievement

Olufunke Akorede said:

"Congratulations, Daemi George. You are such a remarkable young man, and I wish you all the very best in your next endeavors."

Omorodion Omokheyeke said:

"Congratulations, Daemi George (MEng)! “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? he shall stand before kings…” Proverbs 22:29. Your journey from First Class Honours in Mechanical Engineering at Covenant University to completing your Master’s degree at the University of New Brunswick is a testimony of God’s grace, diligence, excellence, and hard work. May the Lord continue to order your steps, enlarge your coast, and make you a light and a positive impact to your generation. Greater heights await you. Congratulations once again! "

Nneka Nwajei said:

"Congratulations, my friend, on your wonderful son for achieving this milestone! I wish him all the best."

Mum celebrates as Covenant University graduate bags master's degree at 22. Photo: Ochuwa George

Source: UGC

In a related story, a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng