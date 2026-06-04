Prophet David Kingleo Elijah has prophesied resignations from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet, as well as shocking exits from the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections

Prophet Elijah asserted that "what is going to happen is going to be like a surprise to President Tinubu"

Top politicians expected to contest in the 2027 presidential election include APC’s Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi of the NDC

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ojo, Lagos state - Prophet David Elijah has released a fresh message, saying President Bola Tinubu may not have an easy path to victory in the 2027 elections.

Prophet Elijah, the senior pastor of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, made the prophecy in a YouTube video seen by Legit.ng.

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah says President Bola Tinubu may face a tough path to victory in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The video has been gaining traction online, with over 6,400 views since it was published on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Cleric foresees APC setback

In the video, Prophet Elijah, who describes himself as the “Major Prophet of God,” said some allies would “disappoint” President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. He also suggested that some ministers would resign from Tinubu’s cabinet, which he said could rattle the president.

His words:

“In 2027, the president will be disappointed by the people he is going to count on. And the people he is going to count on are going to, at the dying minutes, disappoint him and turn their backs on him.

"We are going to see more ministers resign. Ministers are going to resign. Some people from the government are going to decamp from the party where they are. I’m talking about the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Some governors are going to decamp and switch to another. What is going to happen is going to be like a surprise to President Tinubu.”

Top politicians to contest the 2027 presidential election include President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, 22 registered political parties have reportedly entered the race, with at least 11 presidential candidates already emerging, according to The Guardian.

The confirmed candidates emerged through primary elections conducted across different parts of the country, while others were selected through consensus arrangements.

The presidential election is scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2027, The Nation noted.

Prophet Elijah’s full YouTube video can be watched below:

Read more on the 2027 elections:

Prophecy on Obi defeating Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Chukwuneke Samson Nnaji of the Finger of God Ministry tipped Peter Obi to win the 2027 presidential election.

In a post on his Facebook page, Prophet Nnaji, however, asserted that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate "will not become the president of Nigeria."

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng