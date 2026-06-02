The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the former speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and serving lawmaker representing the Jahun State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Idris Garba Kareka, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kareka announced his defection on Tuesday, June 2, at a well-attended political rally in his Jahun town, where he formally joined the PDP and declared his intention to seek re-election as the lawmaker representing the Jahun state constituency in the Jigawa assembly.

Idris Garba Kareka resigns from the APC and join the PDP Photo Credit: @OfficialAPC

Source: Twitter

According to The Tribune, the embattled lawmaker and two-term speaker disclosed that he decided to dump the APC in order to protect the interests of his people and promote the development of the Jahun Local Government Area of the state.

Source: Legit.ng