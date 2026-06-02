Breaking: APC Suffers Major Setback as Former Speaker Resigns
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost the former speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and serving lawmaker representing the Jahun State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Idris Garba Kareka, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Kareka announced his defection on Tuesday, June 2, at a well-attended political rally in his Jahun town, where he formally joined the PDP and declared his intention to seek re-election as the lawmaker representing the Jahun state constituency in the Jigawa assembly.
According to The Tribune, the embattled lawmaker and two-term speaker disclosed that he decided to dump the APC in order to protect the interests of his people and promote the development of the Jahun Local Government Area of the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng