The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the appointments of a chairman and Co-Chairman for the coalition in Kaduna state

Former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, has been appointed as the Coalition Chairman in the state

The ADC National Vice Chairman (Northwest), Ja’afaru Sani, explained the reason for the appointments ahead of the 2027 election

Kaduna state - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appointed Senator Nenadi Usman as Kaduna State Coalition Chairman and former Kaduna State Commissioner for Finance, Bashir Sa’idu, as Co-Chairman.

The ADC National Vice Chairman (Northwest), Ja’afaru Sani, said the party is working on uniting opposition leaders in Kaduna under one platform.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sani stated this during a press conference on Monday, October 27, 2025.

He explained that the coalition leaders are committed to reorganising the ADC to mobilise citizens to unite.

Sani said this is to end “the current hopeless APC regime of tyranny in the state and the country.”

“As part of the strategic objective of ensuring the emergence of a disciplined leadership in the State, Sen. Nenadi Usman and Alh. Muhammad Bashir Saidu is hereby confirmed as Chairman and Co-Chairman, respectively, of the coalition in Kaduna State.

“With this decision, this will now be the rallying point of activities of the coalition and reorganizing the ADC in Kaduna State.”

