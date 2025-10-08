Atiku, Peter Obi: ADC Lists 4 Key Qualities Aspirants Must Possess in 2027 Elections
- The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sent an important message to Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and other aspirants seeking to contest under its platform in the 2027 election
- The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, has listed four key qualities that aspirants in the 2027 elections must possess
- Mark explained the reason for setting the criteria ahead of the APC primaries for the 2027 general elections
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the key qualities that aspirants seeking to contest under its platform in the 2027 election must possess.
The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said the party would field only candidates who meet its “four-pillar standard” of character, competence, courage, and discipline.
As reported by Daily Trust, Mark stated this while speaking at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, October 7, 20225.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
“We will field only credible and viable candidates who meet our four-pillar standard. Nigerians will accept nothing less.”
Mark explained that the ADC's mission goes beyond winning elections and attaining power in 2027
He explained that it is to build a leadership model that leaves a legacy that future generations will be proud of.
“To do this, we will build a party that outlives us all. Other parties revolve around individuals; the ADC will revolve around rules, policies, programmes, people, and results. We will insist on team spirit, collaboration, and internal democracy. The supremacy we seek is the supremacy of our constitution and institutions over everything: personality, improvisation, and idiosyncrasy.”
Atiku to Beat Peter Obi, Amaechi in ADC Primary
Recall that Atiku Abubakar's loyalist, Demola Olarewaju, shared how the perennial presidential aspirant will beat Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi in the ADC primary election.
Olarewaju debunked the idea that the former vice president will spend from his vast wealth to sway candidates to vote for him.
2027 election: Prominent prophet releases prophecy on Peter Obi, ADC ticket, “unless God intervenes”
He gave an analysis of how he would achieve that and claimed it was a model that had worked for him.
Read more stories on ADC:
- 2027 Elections: Atiku, Aregbesola, Other ADC Leaders in Closed-Door Strategy Meeting
- 2027 Presidency: Jonathan Reportedly Considering ADC Platform
- I’m Facing Immense Pressure to Join ADC, Tunde Bakare Opens Up
- ADC Attacks Tinubu Over Insecurity, “President Cares More About Political Appearances”
- 2027: Tension Rocks ADC as Obi Likely to Begin Fresh Plot, "If They Don't Zone Ticket to South"
Prophecy speaks on Peter Obi, ADC ticket
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma said that Obi will not secure the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 election.
Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 poll, came third with 6,101,533 votes, losing to President Bola Tinubu’s 8,794,726 votes, according to the results released by INEC.
2027 election: Tension rocks ADC as Obi likely to begin fresh plot, "If they don't zone ticket to south"
But outspoken Pastor Boma, who shared his prediction via social media on Monday, October 6, stated that Obi would lose out in the race for the presidential ticket of the ADC.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.