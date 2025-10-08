The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has sent an important message to Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and other aspirants seeking to contest under its platform in the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the key qualities that aspirants seeking to contest under its platform in the 2027 election must possess.

The ADC National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said the party would field only candidates who meet its “four-pillar standard” of character, competence, courage, and discipline.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mark stated this while speaking at the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, October 7, 20225.

“We will field only credible and viable candidates who meet our four-pillar standard. Nigerians will accept nothing less.”

Mark explained that the ADC's mission goes beyond winning elections and attaining power in 2027

He explained that it is to build a leadership model that leaves a legacy that future generations will be proud of.

“To do this, we will build a party that outlives us all. Other parties revolve around individuals; the ADC will revolve around rules, policies, programmes, people, and results. We will insist on team spirit, collaboration, and internal democracy. The supremacy we seek is the supremacy of our constitution and institutions over everything: personality, improvisation, and idiosyncrasy.”

Atiku to Beat Peter Obi, Amaechi in ADC Primary

Recall that Atiku Abubakar's loyalist, Demola Olarewaju, shared how the perennial presidential aspirant will beat Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi in the ADC primary election.

Olarewaju debunked the idea that the former vice president will spend from his vast wealth to sway candidates to vote for him.

He gave an analysis of how he would achieve that and claimed it was a model that had worked for him.

Prophecy speaks on Peter Obi, ADC ticket

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma said that Obi will not secure the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 election.

Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the LP in the 2023 poll, came third with 6,101,533 votes, losing to President Bola Tinubu’s 8,794,726 votes, according to the results released by INEC.

But outspoken Pastor Boma, who shared his prediction via social media on Monday, October 6, stated that Obi would lose out in the race for the presidential ticket of the ADC.

