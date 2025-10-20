The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has cautioned the federal government against using coup allegations to suppress opposition voices

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has issued a stern warning to the federal government, cautioning against the use of an alleged coup plot as a pretext to suppress opposition voices or stifle political dissent.

In a statement released on Monday, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s national publicity secretary, said the party condemned any attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democratic order.

However, he stressed that the government must not exploit the situation to instil fear or gain political advantage under the guise of safeguarding national security.

“The ADC has been following reports of an alleged coup plot involving some arrested military officers and claims that a former southern governor is under investigation for allegedly funding them,” the statement reads.

Abdullahi expressed deep concern over the potential misuse of the allegations, warning that they could be weaponised to justify political witch-hunts, suppress dissent, or manipulate public opinion.

“While we strongly oppose any action that threatens Nigeria’s constitutional order, we are equally worried about the possibility of using such allegations to justify political witch-hunts, suppress dissent, or manipulate public opinion,” he said.

Government silence fuelling speculation, says ADC

The ADC spokesperson also pointed to inconsistencies in official narratives, particularly after the Defence Headquarters publicly denied knowledge of any coup plot. He argued that the lack of a clear and unified government position had only served to deepen public suspicion.

Abdullahi noted that the federal government’s continued silence on the matter had allowed rumours to spread unchecked, raising fears that the narrative might be politically motivated.

“What appears clear is that the government is using the coup narrative to divert attention from widespread misgovernance and to curry public sympathy,” he said.

Alleged political links to coup plot raise alarm

The ADC further criticised media reports suggesting that unnamed politicians were linked to the alleged plot. Abdullahi warned that such claims could be used to justify surveillance or clampdowns on opposition figures.

“Even more troubling are media reports suggesting unnamed politicians are linked to the alleged plot — a development that could be used to justify clampdowns or surveillance on opposition figures,” he stated.

He cautioned the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against allowing what he described as its “desperation” to retain power to jeopardise Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the rights of its citizens.

“The government has a duty to clarify the true nature of the alleged coup and address the nation transparently if any threat truly exists,” Abdullahi added.

Reaffirming the ADC’s position, he concluded that the party remained firmly opposed to all forms of dictatorship, whether military or civilian, and would support any legitimate efforts to uphold the Nigerian constitution.

ADC urged transparency and warned that exploiting national security narratives could undermine Nigeria’s democratic order. Photo credit: Bolaji Abdullahi/officialABAT/X

