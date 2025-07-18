Abure vs Nenadi Usman: Drama As Labour Party Elects Interim National Chairman
- The crisis rocking the Labour Party has taken a fresh dimension as LP appointed Senator Usman Nenadi as the Interim National Chairman of the party
- LP also appointed Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the Interim National Secretary, among others, as members of the party’s interim working committee
- This happened after the Supreme Court declared Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party, and also after Abure visited the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike of the PDP
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) statutory National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday, July 18, elected Senator Nenadi Usman as its Interim National Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the Interim National Secretary, among others, as members of the party’s interim working committee.
Nenadi Usman elected as LP chairperson
Nenadi was elected on Friday during the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja.
As reported by Channels TV, the interim working committee is expected to oversee all party activities till the party’s convention, when elections for a new NEC will be conducted.
The NEC meeting was attended by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state ( the party’s only governor), among others.
Speaking at the event, Ajaero described the Labour Party as a party for the common man.
He urged LP members not to be discouraged by some of the challenges plaguing the party.
“Anyone who is not with us and is not working with the Labour force and claims to be the party’s chairman is a daydreamer. When the day of reckoning comes, we will say we don’t know you,” the Abia governor told the gathering.
He also reassured members of the party, saying:
“The council which formed the party is very much with them and we have not abandoned the party. I want us to be focused, not distracted.”
Labour Party national chairman Abure visits Wike
LP made this move days after Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, paid a visit to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.
Reacting, Nigerians took to social media to react to Abure's visit to Wike at his Abuja residence on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
Recall that Abure is the factional leader of the Labour Party (LP) while Wike is the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.
Peter Obi speaks on joining ADC Coalition
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Obi reiterated that he remained a member of the party, despite his involvement in a political coalition.
During an interview on July 6, 2025, he dismissed speculation that his participation in the coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) meant he had left the Labour Party.
