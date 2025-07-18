The crisis rocking the Labour Party has taken a fresh dimension as LP appointed Senator Usman Nenadi as the Interim National Chairman of the party

LP also appointed Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the Interim National Secretary, among others, as members of the party’s interim working committee

This happened after the Supreme Court declared Julius Abure as the national chairman of the Labour Party, and also after Abure visited the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike of the PDP

Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) statutory National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday, July 18, elected Senator Nenadi Usman as its Interim National Chairman and Senator Darlington Nwokocha as the Interim National Secretary, among others, as members of the party’s interim working committee.

Weeks after the Supreme Court declared Julius Abure as LP national chairman, Nenadi Usman has been appointed as Labour Party interim national chairman. Photo credit: Nenadi Usman

Nenadi Usman elected as LP chairperson

Nenadi was elected on Friday during the party’s NEC meeting in Abuja.

As reported by Channels TV, the interim working committee is expected to oversee all party activities till the party’s convention, when elections for a new NEC will be conducted.

The NEC meeting was attended by the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state ( the party’s only governor), among others.

Speaking at the event, Ajaero described the Labour Party as a party for the common man.

He urged LP members not to be discouraged by some of the challenges plaguing the party.

Governor Alex Otti's camp made this move after Julius Abure visited FCT minister Nyesom Wike and was criticised by Nigerians. Photo credit: @SenNenadiUsman

“Anyone who is not with us and is not working with the Labour force and claims to be the party’s chairman is a daydreamer. When the day of reckoning comes, we will say we don’t know you,” the Abia governor told the gathering.

He also reassured members of the party, saying:

“The council which formed the party is very much with them and we have not abandoned the party. I want us to be focused, not distracted.”

Labour Party national chairman Abure visits Wike

LP made this move days after Julius Abure, the national chairman of the Labour Party, paid a visit to Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Abuja.

Reacting, Nigerians took to social media to react to Abure's visit to Wike at his Abuja residence on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Recall that Abure is the factional leader of the Labour Party (LP) while Wike is the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

