FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to explain to Nigeria the real reason for sacking service chiefs.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the sacking of service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

ADC urges Tinubu to tell Nigerians the real reason behind the Service Chiefs' removal.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, questioned the sudden removal of the country’s service chiefs on Friday, October 24, 2025.

Abdullahi said the ADC demands openness and clear communication after the sudden sack of the service chiefs amid widespread rumours of an attempted coup.

As reported by The Punch, Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, October 24, 2025.

“While we acknowledge that the President, as the Commander-in-Chief, reserves the power to make such changes as he may deem fit, we are somewhat concerned that this change is coming in the wake of widespread rumours of an attempted coup.

“We reiterate our earlier view that the reactions of the government to the dangerous rumour have veered between deliberate obfuscation and outright confusion in a matter that required crystal clarity.”

The ADC spokesperson further stated that the opposition party is gravely concerned in the light of developments in the “neighbourhood of Chad and the Sahel States”.

“Our position remains, therefore, that the Federal Government owes Nigerians a categorical explanation about what truly happened.”

