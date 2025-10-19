ADC Reacts To APC Chairman’s Claim That Key Figures Will Defect to Ruling Party
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said no amount of defections can save the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.
The ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the gale of high-profile defection is a gang-up against Nigerians by the ruling elite.
Abdullahi stated this while reacting to APC chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda’s claim that “key ADC figures” will defect to the APC next week
He said the APC is still desperate for ADC members, even with all the governors and senators they have been bragging about.
This is contained in a statement issued on Sunday, October 19, 2025, via his X handle @BolajiADC
“The truth remains that the APC realises that it has become the most hated party in Nigeria, and no amount of defections can save the party from Nigerians whose lives and livelihoods the ruling party has destroyed since it came to power."
He dared the APC chairman to mention the names of the ADC members planning to join the ruling APC.
“We wonder if the APC has run out of governors to seduce, that it has now turned to shadowy references to unnamed ADC members? If these individuals are so “key”, let the chairman of the hated party mention their names.
“There is nothing new in the game that the APC is playing. It is the same ruinous game that the PDP played at the height of its powers.
“The APC will also learn the bitter lesson that real democratic power lies with the people and not a few power merchants.”
