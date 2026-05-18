Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, spoke highly of Afrobeats star Burna Boy's good works in the society

The skitmaker hosted streamer Carter Efe in his state, as they discussed the musician’s impact

Sabinus further explained how often Burna visits his hometown, among other things, igniting reactions online

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has revealed that Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy is overseeing major infrastructural projects in his hometown of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

During a recent livestream with Carter Efe, Sabinus spoke passionately about Burna Boy’s impact on the city.

Sabinus speaks on Burna Boy’s Port Harcourt projects. Credit: @sabinus, @burnanoygram

Source: Instagram

He noted that the Grammy award-winning singer is building a road, bridge, and school in the community.

In his words, Sabinus described Burna Boy as “our pride” and “our legend,” emphasising how the artist continues to make Port Harcourt proud both locally and internationally.

He also spoke on Burna Boy’s consistent visit to Port Harcourt.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy's chat with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu surfaced online and drew the attention of many music lovers.

The music star, who recently trended over his feud with Wizkid’s associate DJ Tunez, was a guest on Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s show and was asked if he is arrogant.

Reacting, Burna Boy asked the interviewer if he knew the meaning of arrogance. Ebuka responded that that was why he asked the question.

Burna Boy further said that if Ebuka was asking such a question, it means he already knew the meaning of arrogance, adding that the media personality cannot ask a question whose meaning he does not know.

In his response, Ebuka said he would ask ChatGPT, and Burna Boy replied that he should go ahead and that he would wait for the answer.

Fans paid attention to Burna Boy’s body language and stated that the way he looked at the interviewer suggested a lot that some of them cannot say.

Sabinus speaks on Burna Boy’s impact in Port Harcourt. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

According to them, he looked at Ebuka as if he was going to slap or beat him up with his favourite object.

A few others cautioned the singer, alleging that he is the reason “arrogance” became a word in the first place.

Some others stated that Burna Boy had already answered the question through his behaviour toward the interviewer.

Netizens react to Sabinus' revelation

The comedian’s remarks sparked excitement among fans online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

black_j_jesus said:

"Na everywhere sabinus for just funny, sabinus too good abeg😂."

moh__classiq said:

"Wizkid said it’s AI."

sirking_0 said:

"Which kai mumu talk be that with Rumuokoro people 🤔 we dey quick vex for here oo 😠."

fastylite__ said:

"For Benin e nor get the one wey our celeb dey do."

Seun Kuti blasts Wizkid FC over feud

Legit.ng had reported that Seun Kuti had continued to react to the way Wizkid’s fans were disrespecting his father, Fela, as he dragged them online.

He issued a stern warning to the fanbase and shared what he would do about their actions while making comparisons with other fan bases.

The Afrobeats star's associate, DJ Tunez, reacted to the video as Wizkid’s fans continued to drag Seun Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng