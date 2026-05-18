A video of Chike at the cinema has surfaced online amid the messy scandal trailing him and Frank Edoho’s ex-wife

The two have been linked romantically, as Edoho confirmed the news while sharing the steps he had taken to save his marriage

His body language was interpreted by a fan who reacted to the video, as others dragged him and advised men about their marriages

Nigerian singer Chike has continued trending amid the scandal trailing Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

After reports emerged alleging that Chike was having an affair with Sandra, Edoho’s ex-wife, the media consultant corroborated the claims and shared his attempts to keep his marriage intact.

Reactions as Chike is swarmed by female fans at cinema amid scandal with Frank Edoho’s wife. Photo credit@vivabella_design/@officialchike

Source: Instagram

A voice note in which he also spoke about Chike’s reaction after being confronted over the allegation trended, as he claimed he had evidence that they were an item.

In a video making the rounds, Chike was seen at the cinema where he went to watch a movie as ladies swarmed around him for pictures.

They were all smiling and approached him one after the other to take selfies with him.

The music star wore a jacket over a black round-neck top while smiling and taking selfies with different ladies who approached him.

Chike continues to trend amid scandal with Frank Edoho's wife. Photo credit@officialchike

Source: Instagram

Fans interpret his body language

Reacting to the video, fans focused on his body language and suggested that he looked uneasy and may have lost his peace of mind in the process.

Some added that no man would invite the music star to perform at their wedding, especially after what he allegedly did to another man’s wife.

Others noted that only single ladies were approaching him for pictures, while criticizing those who came for selfies.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Chike's video

Here are comments below about Chike's video:

@Larbyclassy4 shared:

"It won’t be a surprise if women are floating around him at the film house. Guy, you are shameless, sha, you don't need all these things for now."

@Prettymfon wrote:

"Hahaha. Chike don humble many Nigerian men. Despite all the talk, the babes still want to take pictures with me. Chike did wrong, but it does not change the love that many women have for him."

@Dergyfem reacted:

"Can you imagine ladies flaunting around him .. justifying positively to what he did to Frank, these Gen z will empty ur ambitions with fish brain they get walai .. so those ladies showcasing that they might receive the same from him if opportunity comes up … Aye yin ti baje walai."

@Real Kingsley commented:

"Yeah, the girls will love him. But no sane man will invite him to come perform at his wedding. That's where the issues lie."

Chike reacts unbothered amid messy scandal

Legit.ng had reported that Chike has remained unbothered amid the messy controversy trailing him and Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

The two have been trending online over rumours that they are dating, with fans continuing to react to the news.

The song he played in the background stirred buzz among fans, who also hailed him for paying attention to Davido's comments about him.

Source: Legit.ng