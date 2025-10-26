Olayinka Braimoh, former governorship candidate in Kogi State, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections

He cited the need for visionary leadership and a united coalition to tackle poverty and underperformance in the state

ADC leaders welcomed Braimoh’s defection, describing it as a strategic boost to the party’s growing momentum in Kogi

Former governorship candidate in Kogi State, Olayinka Braimoh, has officially defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Braimoh, who contested under the Action Alliance banner in the 2023 gubernatorial race, announced his defection during a ceremony held in Kabba, the administrative centre of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area.

ADC coalition gains momentum in Kogi State

Speaking on Saturday at the defection event, Braimoh cited his commitment to transforming Kogi State’s leadership landscape as the driving force behind his decision.

He expressed confidence in the ADC’s capacity to deliver meaningful change, stating, “With the calibre of persons in the party, ADC coalition is the platform under which I believe my vision of a new Kogi state can be actualised.”

Braimoh urged citizens of Kogi State to rally behind the ADC, describing the party as a progressive force capable of addressing the state’s leadership challenges.

He lamented the underperformance of leadership in Kogi, despite the state’s abundant human and intellectual resources.

Voter mobilisation and call for civic engagement

Braimoh also used the occasion to encourage Kogites and Nigerians nationwide to engage actively in the democratic process.

He called on eligible voters to visit Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), emphasising that meaningful change requires citizen participation.

ADC welcomes Braimoh as strategic asset

Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, Chairman of ADC in Kogi State, welcomed Braimoh’s defection, describing it as a “timely right step.” Ogga affirmed the party’s readiness to contest and win in the forthcoming elections, noting that the ADC coalition is “here to stay and determined to deliver the needed results.”

He praised Braimoh’s political acumen and described him as a valuable addition to the party’s ranks.

“ADC is united and ready to take centre stage in the next political dispensation in the country,” Ogga said, pledging that the party would present “righteous and credible leaders who will serve with the fear of God.”

“ADC has the sympathy of the citizens at heart, and by the time Nigerians give us power, they will see what we will do for the good of all,” Ogga stated.

Braimoh was formally presented with the ADC membership card, marking his official entry into the party.

