Delta state governor's aide, Ossai Ovie Success, reacted to a trending video showing ladies rushing to take photos with Afrobeats singer Chike

Ossai described the scene as a disgusting celebration of home wrecking and warned that such behaviour sends a dangerous message to society

His comments sparked massive reactions online, with netizens divided over whether fans should separate the artist's alleged personal life from his celebrity status

Delta State governor’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success, has reacted strongly to a new viral video of Afrobeats singer Chike at a Lagos cinema.

The singer, who has been trending for days over an alleged affair with Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of TV host Frank Edoho, was seen at a movie premiere where several ladies rushed to take selfies with him.

The scene quickly spread online, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

Chike trends online as Ossai Ovie condemns ladies seen rushing singer during a movie premiere at Lagos cinema. Photo: ossaioviesuccess/frankedoho/officialchike

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video through his Instagram account, Ossai Ovie expressed disappointment that, despite the scandal surrounding singer Chike, women were still celebrating him publicly.

He explained that instead of showing disapproval, the crowd treated the singer like a hero, which he described as a dangerous trend and disgusting celebration.

“CHIKE, the guy who slept with SANDRA (A married Woman), showed up at Film House cinema! And instead of disgust or shame, ladies were going crazy, fighting to take pictures with him like he’s some kind of hero. Let’s call this exactly what it is: A disgusting celebration of home wrecking.”

The governor's aide went further to explain that such behaviour sends the wrong message to society, especially to young people who may see infidelity as a path to fame.

“The implications are deadly. Marriage vows now mean nothing. If you can cheat and still get celebrity treatment, why stay faithful? Young boys are watching this. They’re learning that destroying another man’s home equals fame and female validation.”

Ossai Ovie concluded by warning that the standard of morality is collapsing, saying adultery is now being applauded openly.

“The standard has fallen so low that adultery now gets applause. Wake up people. I am really disappointed.”

Read the Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Ossai Ovie's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@hello_mosun said:

"Can we rest on this matter this is another week 😢"

@official_djalonso commented:

"He is still a celebrity.. have you forgotten? Some people still see him as such and some fans still love him regardless. You can't force them to dislike him.. it's their choice"

@dahnnysparrow wrote:

"I laughed when people said his career would fail after that saga, please kindly show me where a man lost everything as a result of stigma from sleeping with anything?"

@glo_macchuks reacted:

"Imagine if men were women especially married men, imagine you turned them into being a wife, Dem for don kpai from heartbreak and emotional suffering and over thinking ..."

Ossai Ovie slams viral video showing women taking photos with Chike amid ongoing alleged relationship controversy. Photo: ossaioviesuccess

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie threatens to sue BBNaija organisers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ossai Ovie called out Big Brother Naija organisers, accusing them of rigging after Dede lost to Imisi.

Recall that Dede finished as runner-up, while Imisi was crowned winner in season 10 of the show.

In a post he shared on his social media timeline, Ossai claimed that Dede was robbed because the organisers didn't want another Delta contestant to win after Kellyrae, also from Delta, won in Season 9.

Source: Legit.ng