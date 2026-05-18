Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, has shared a post as she marks her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis

The media consultant has been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message

Katherine Obiang, the first wife of media consultant Frank Edoho, has shared a post on her birthday, and many people are reacting to what she said about herself in it.

For a few days now, Edoho has been trending over reports that his marriage crashed because his wife was allegedly dating Nigerian singer Chike.

Reactions as Frank Edoho’s ex-wife shares cryptic birthday post amid scandal. Photo credit@katherinobiang/@viva_bella_design/@officialchike

Source: Instagram

His voice note also trended as he shared his thoughts on the issue and the steps he took about it, while Chike appeared unbothered as he was seen going to the cinema and living his life as though nothing had happened.

In a post on her Facebook page, Obiang shared lovely pictures of herself to celebrate her birthday.

In the caption, she wrote, “What a time to be alive.” She also described herself as “a root that flows” and called herself a Virginia Woolf.

Katherine Obiang marks her birthday with a cryptic post online amid Frank Ehodo's messy marriage crisis. Photo credit@katherineobiang

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Frank Edoho’s ex-wife’s post

Reacting to the post, fans congratulated the broadcaster’s ex-wife on her birthday and showered her with prayers.

Many prayed that the Lord would fight for her and that she would witness the reward of the wicked in the land of the living.

Some also noted that they came across her post while scrolling through Instagram, adding that the internet loves gossip as they laughed over the situation.

They wished her a happy birthday and prayed for her on her special day.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Katherine's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Frank Edoho's ex-wife. Here are comments below:

@onos_ofhouston reacted:

"The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace….happy birthday, beautiful woman."

@aikhionehon commented:

"Blessed birthday to you Queen.... God has set a table before you in the presence of your foes."

@zivas_e shared:

"I like it. Happy birthday."

@therealmclarlah wrote:

"And the Lord shall fight for me, and I shall hold my peace."

@ omotoyosiwrites shared:

"Instagram why do you like gossip? Why did you bring me here? Happy birthday, Catherine."

@iamiyoreoob wrote:

"Happy birthday mama, with your very eyes, you shall continue to see the reward of the wicked whilst you live in peace, perfect health, happiness, and wealth! Amen."

@mich.irina5.0 commented:

"Encore haha I just logged in and first post, c’est ma star, Katherine oh la la ravissante Instagram likes amebo."

Chike reacts unbothered amid messy scandal

Legit.ng had reported that Chike has remained unbothered amid the messy controversy trailing him and Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra.

The two have been trending online over rumours that they are dating, with fans continuing to react to the news.

The song he played in the background stirred buzz among fans, who also hailed him for paying attention to Davido's comments about him.

Source: Legit.ng