Breaking: ADC Suspends South-South Vice Chairman, Gives Reason
The African Democratic Congress has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dr. Usani Usani, over what it described as actions capable of undermining the unity and progress of the party.
The suspension, which takes immediate effect, followed deliberations at a meeting of the State Working Committee of the ADC, Cross River State chapter, held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
Announcing the decision in a statement issued Monday in Abuja, the State Publicity Secretary, James Otudor, said the committee found Usani’s recent conduct to be in violation of the ADC Constitution and inconsistent with the party’s core values.
More details coming…
Source: Legit.ng
