The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Nasarawa State on May 16, 2026, delivered major surprises as several prominent figures lost their bids for tickets

Speaker Danladi Jatau, two sitting lawmakers, and Mohamed Nuraini Abdullahi Adamu, son of former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, were among those defeated

The Primary Elections Committee, chaired by Musa Shuaibu Guri, announced winners in four of the state’s five federal constituencies, marking a significant shake-up in the political landscape

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Nasarawa State on May 16, 2026, produced dramatic upsets, with several high-profile figures losing their bids for tickets to the House of Representatives.

In the Karu/Keffi/Kokona Federal Constituency, Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, was defeated. Daniel Ogazi won convincingly with 13,083 votes. Jatau managed 5,873 votes, while Joseph M. Kaura secured 1,429 votes.

APC primaries in Nasarawa show big names losing as new contenders rise. Photo credit: DanielOgazi/APC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to Dailytrust, Mohamed Nuraini Abdullahi Adamu, son of former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, polled 769 votes, and Mohamed Yakubu Dikko finished with 316 votes.

Two-term lawmaker Ari Abdulmumin Muhammad loses in Nasarawa/Toto

In the Nasarawa/Toto Federal Constituency, two-term member Ari Abdulmumin Muhammad, who served from 2015 to 2023, was defeated. Mohammed Al-Bashir Babae Yarima emerged winner with 31,796 votes, far ahead of Muhammad’s 9,039. Abdullahi Jibril Alassi received 3,728 votes, while Dr. Ahmed Wadah Ikaka got 1,888.

Hon. Jeremia Umaru falls in Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon

Another upset came in the Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa Eggon Federal Constituency. One-term incumbent Jeremia Umaru, who served from 2019 to 2023, placed second with 4,061 votes. Tony Bala Shammah won decisively with 38,333 votes.

Mohammed Ahmed Al-Makura wins in Lafia/Obi

In the Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency, Mohammed Ahmed Al-Makura, nephew of a former Nasarawa State Governor, was returned elected with 45,000 votes. His victory came through affirmation after fellow aspirant Isaac Ali Kigbu withdrew from the race.

Awe/Doma/Keana primaries still ongoing

The primaries for Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency could not hold on Saturday. The Primary Elections Committee, chaired by Musa Shuaibu Guri, confirmed that the election was still ongoing at the time of filing this report.

Ex-minister’s son floors incumbent rep

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olumuyiwa Daramola, son of former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Prof. Claudius Daramola, has emerged victorious in the APC primary election for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

The primary, held on Saturday across the 23 wards of the constituency, saw Daramola secure 6,547 votes, defeating the incumbent House of Representatives member, Hon. Jimi Odimayo, who polled 827 votes. Observers have described Daramola’s victory as a major development in the constituency’s political scene.

A stakeholder, Funsho Akindele, noted that the outcome reflected a growing demand among party members and residents for a fresh approach to leadership. He highlighted Daramola’s grassroots support, consultations with stakeholders, and vision for inclusive development as key factors behind his success.

Source: Legit.ng