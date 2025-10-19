In an effort to forge a united front capable of challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 election, prominent opposition figures launched a new coalition movement in Abuja in July

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-governors Peter Gregory Obi, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, and Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, are members of the ADC coalition platform

Obi, the leader of the Obidient movement worldwide, has given the reason why he is not afraid of losing the presidential ticket of the ADC to Atiku in the forthcoming 2027 general elections

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has hinted at his readiness to contest, whether under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform or otherwise.

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, October 19, Obi stressed that competence and sincerity of purpose should define Nigeria’s next leadership as the nation looks forward to the 2027 elections.

The newspaper said Obi spoke in an interview during his recent visit to LEA Primary School, Kapwa, Abuja.

The opposition leader asserted that he had no fear about the political moves of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, describing him instead as a “dear elder brother and respected leader.”

His words:

“Let me tell you. Atiku is a very dear elder brother and leader that I have a lot of respect for. I’m a member of the Labour Party and I belong to the coalition forming the ADC for the presidential election in 2027.

“I can tell you, other parties and people are going to be part of it. All of us are going to come together as a people. That’s my belief."

The ADC is expected to conduct its presidential primary election in 2026.

Concern in ADC over Atiku, Obi’s ambitions

Meanwhile, members of the ADC national working committee (NWC) are reportedly worried that presidential hopefuls Atiku and Obi are yet to join formally register with the party.

The development has become a growing concern for the ADC leadership.

A source divulged:

"Members of the party, especially the NWC members, are seriously worried and concerned that Atiku, Obi, and quite a lot of Nigerians, especially politicians they expected would have joined the ADC, are yet to join. This is affecting the momentum the party is supposed to gather.

“Since he left the PDP, Atiku has been partyless, and he has also refused to join the ADC. Peter Obi has also refused to join. As this continues, a lot of Nigerians are not even encouraged to also join the party, so to speak."

Legit.ng reports that Atiku and Obi are leading a coalition of some opposition leaders working to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The coalition has adopted the ADC as a political party, and the previous national officers of the party, including its national chairman, Ralph Nwosu, stepped down for a new set of leaders from the coalition.

A former senate president, David Mark, was named as the interim national chairman, while a former governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, and Abdullahi, a former sports and youth minister, appointed as national secretary and spokesperson, respectively.

