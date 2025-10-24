President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released a personal statement after sacking service chiefs in the country

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu announced the sack of the service chiefs on Friday, October 24, 2025

The sack of the service is coming amid an alleged coup attempt to overthrow the government of President Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has released a personal statement after approving changes in the hierarchy of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu announced the sacking of service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa.

President Tinubu said the decision is to further strengthen the national security architecture.

Tinubu made this known in a statement issued via his X handle @officialABAT on Friday, October 24, 2025.

“General Olufemi Oluyede is appointed Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General W. Shaibu becomes Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke is Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff, while Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his role as Chief of Defence Intelligence.”

Tinubu appreciated General Christopher Musa and the outgoing Service Chiefs for their selfless service and dedicated leadership.

"I charge the new Service Chiefs to deepen professionalism, vigilance, and unity within our Armed Forces as they serve our nation with honour."

Nigerians react as Tinubu sacks service chiefs

@isah_muaaz

Military reshuffles in Nigeria usually happen before two things: a major offensive or a major election.

Since we’re not voting soon, it’s safe to assume something’s brewing in the security space, or in the political one.

@yngnotorious

So at this point, I think the coup rumors were literally true.

No Independence Day parade

Coup attempt rumors

Sacking of service chiefs

All in the same month.

@olubunmifadiora

Looking at the shifts unfolding across the region, it’s fair to see this as more than just a personnel change. The President’s decision feels intentional, a quiet but strategic recalibration aimed at reinforcing Nigeria’s defence posture and sustaining stability amid evolving regional dynamics.

@freshatiti

Mr President, Sir, if your NSA, and Defense Minister, and Director of intelligence are not performing, can you change them right away? There is no need to keep them around. The insecurity is becoming alarming.

@emmaify2015

This is long overdue, considering the high rate of insecurity in the country. The Police IG needs to go too. We need fresh and young officers who are willing to make the country proud.

Things to know about new service chiefs

Recall that President Tinubu approved a sweeping reshuffle of Nigeria’s military leadership

Four new service chiefs have been appointed, including General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff and Major General W. Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff.

The move signals a strategic recalibration of the Armed Forces after alleged coup plots, with only the Chief of Defence Intelligence retaining his position.

