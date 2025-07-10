ADC disowned a fake list of state chairmen, warning that no recent appointments have been made

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised alarm over a fake list of supposed state chairmen being shared on social media, declaring that it has not made any such appointments.

A statement by the party noted that it is unaware of any recent appointments and urged Nigerians to disregard the list making the rounds online.

Public urged to verify information through official channels

The statement posted via X and signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and spokesperson of the opposition coalition, advised party members and the general public to rely only on verified communication from the party’s official channels.

He directed Nigerians to verify any party-related information via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @BolajiADC, warning that any communication not issued through these recognised platforms should be ignored.

ADC cautions against fake registration websites

The ADC also condemned attempts by unknown individuals to create fake online registration platforms to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians under the pretext of signing them up as party members.

The coalition emphasised that no official payment or registration process has been authorised online and that all legitimate processes will be clearly communicated through the right platforms.

Members advised on next steps

ADC advised Nigerians to remain vigilant and consult directly with credible party officials or follow public updates from its spokesperson for any future developments regarding membership, party activities, or the coalition of opposition parties.

The statement noted with a renewed commitment to transparency, warning that any attempts to undermine the party’s structure or defraud the public would be met with firm resistance.

ADC says website crashed 3 times

On Monday, July 7, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said its website crashed three times last week due to a massive influx of people wanting to register online as members of the party.

The ADC chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Ibrahim Mani, made this disclosure during an interview with Channels TV on Monday, July 7.

According to the ADC BoT chairman, the surge in traffic overwhelmed the website’s capacity, causing repeated crashes.

“We had to host our website on three different occasions within the last week because it was crashing as a result of the influx of people wanting to register online as members of the party,” Mani explained.

2027 elections: How to become ADC member

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has introduced a digital process for Nigerians interested in joining the political party, allowing membership registration to be completed entirely online.

By visiting https://www.adc.org.ng/membership, users can fill out a form and await confirmation of their registration status.

Upon approval, new members receive a welcome package containing all relevant details to facilitate their involvement.

