The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has introduced a digital process for Nigerians interested in joining the political party, allowing membership registration to be completed entirely online.

By visiting https://www.adc.org.ng/membership, users can fill out a form and await confirmation of their registration status.

How to Be a Member of ADC from the Comfort of Your Home with Benefits

Upon approval, new members receive a welcome package containing all relevant details to facilitate their involvement.

ADC membership provides several opportunities for civic engagement. Members are eligible to contest elections, serve as delegates, and influence the party’s policy agenda. The party also grants access to exclusive members-only events, conferences, and networking platforms, designed to connect individuals with like-minded changemakers.

Additionally, members can collaborate directly with community leaders on local initiatives, contributing to grassroots development across the country. The remote membership option marks a progressive step in expanding political access and encouraging broader participation in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

ADC membership benefits

Becoming a member of the African Democratic Congress comes with a host of tangible advantages designed to empower individuals and foster meaningful engagement with Nigeria’s democratic process:

Influence party decisions: Members are encouraged to actively participate in shaping ADC’s policy agenda and future direction.

Attend exclusive events: Access to members-only conferences, networking events, and strategic forums allows for deeper involvement in national dialogue.

Drive community change: Members have the opportunity to collaborate directly with community leaders, influencing grassroots initiatives and making a measurable impact.

Contest elections & become a delegate: ADC offers pathways for political ambition, allowing registered members to run for electoral positions or serve as party delegates.

Central platform for coalition

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has emerged as a central platform for Nigeria’s opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections. Following a coalition of prominent political figures, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the party has positioned itself as a reinvigorated alternative to the ruling APC.

However, internal tensions have surfaced, with some ADC factions rejecting the coalition’s adoption and warning against external interference. Former AGF Abubakar Malami, now a member of ADC, expressed confidence in the coalition’s resilience against sabotage and conflicting ambitions.

The party has also raised concerns over alleged attempts by the Tinubu administration to destabilise its ranks.

Aisha Yesufu on ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, said politicians should not decide who becomes the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition in the 2027 elections.

Yesufu said the people must be the deciders of who becomes the coalition candidate. The Peter Obi supporter and member of the Obidient Movement stated this via her X handle @AishaYesufu.

Peter Obi reiterated that he remained a member of the party, despite his involvement in a political coalition.

