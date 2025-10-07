ADC Chairman David Mark says the party’s goal is not just to win power in 2027 but to build a legacy of credible and accountable governance

The ADC promises sweeping reforms, including constitutional reviews, stronger internal structures, and a merit-based academy for leadership development

Party leaders vow to prioritize credible candidates who meet the four pillars of Character, Competence, Courage, and Discipline in future elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has intensified preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections as key figures of the party held a high-level strategy meeting in Abuja to chart a new political direction for the country.

The session, attended by prominent politicians, including former Senate President David Mark, former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal, and former Edo State Governor Oserheimen Osunbor, later went into a closed-door discussion focused on internal reforms and election readiness.

David Mark unveils party’s reform blueprint

Addressing members of the National Working Committee before the private session, ADC Chairman David Mark said the party’s vision transcends the pursuit of political power.

He noted that the ADC’s mission is to establish a model of leadership that restores public trust and reflects accountability.

“Our mission is not only to attain power in 2027. It is to leave a legacy which future generations will be proud to inherit. We are in a marathon we must compete and win. Failure is not an option,” Mark said.

He outlined a series of reforms the party plans to implement, including constitutional reviews, a code of ethics, and clear financing and compliance rules.

He added that the ADC intends to strengthen its grassroots structure by building efficient ward and local government offices and establishing a merit-based leadership academy.

Mark stated that the ADC would prioritize credibility in candidate selection, pledging that only aspirants who meet the four-pillar standards of Character, Competence, Courage, and Discipline would fly the party’s flag in future elections.

“The political class has too often served itself. We must change this outdated pattern. Let it be said of the ADC that we kept faith with the people and were relentless in delivery. We do not seek power for its own sake; we seek it to build a legacy worthy of our children,” he added.

He further assured that the ADC would defend the separation of powers, strengthen judicial and legislative independence, and ensure that public budgets serve the collective good rather than private interest.

ADC charts new leadership course ahead 2027

On the economy, Mark promised that the party would focus on practical solutions that improve daily living, stabilize prices, and expand power generation while removing transmission bottlenecks.

He also said agriculture, small businesses, and job creation would be central to the ADC’s governance agenda.

“Our foreign policy will be Pan-African, rooted in regional integration and international peace. We will champion trade within Africa, harmonize standards, leverage diaspora capital, and build coalitions that keep our sub-region stable and prosperous,” Mark said.

Scores of APC members defect to ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a wave of defections has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto state as several members in Gada Local Government Area formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The new entrants were welcomed by Senator Abubakar Gada, who described the move as part of a growing coalition seeking to rescue the state and the country from what he called poor leadership.

